Fulham’s respected head coach, Marco Silva, has been offered a new contract but he is unlikely to accept. With a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, the Portuguese manager has previously rejected offers from the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League.

The future of the Portuguese manager at Craven Cottage is unclear at the moment. This is despite the team’s impressive Premier League performance last season.

Fulham have made it known that they want to keep Silva around for longer than the remaining 12 months of his current contract.

Therefore, they have offered him a new deal. However, he seems reluctant to really commit to it, as per Sky Sports.

Why Marco Silva is yet to sign new Fulham deal

Despite the manager’s continued optimism about Fulham’s future, he has not yet signed a new contract with the club. There are still six weeks to make additions to the squad for the next season, but it’s believed that the Portuguese is becoming impatient with the club’s inactivity.

Kaveh Solhekol, anchor and main correspondent for Sky Sports News said: “Like all top managers Marco Silva has very high standards. He wants the very best for his club. Perhaps it’d be fair to say he was expecting more progress with recruitment at this stage of the summer as far as Fulham are concerned. But there are two sides to every story.

“I’m sure Fulham would point to the transfer window being open for another six weeks or so. There is plenty of work going on behind the scenes. We’ve seen Fulham linked to moves for Callum Hudson-Odoi. They are trying to sign Willian again as well.

“But Marco Silva is a very successful manager. He’s had a very successful spell so far at Fulham. He is saying he wants to kick on again and build on the success of last season. At the moment, he’s not signing that new contract that is being put in front of him.”

