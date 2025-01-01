With Sergio Conceicao assuming leadership after Paulo Fonseca‘s dismissal, Milan is experiencing a new wave of transformation. With the Rossoneri languishing outside the European spots and trailing fourth-placed Lazio by eight points, the new manager’s task is nothing short of monumental. Central to Conceicao’s plans, however, is the reintegration and rejuvenation of Rafael Leao, one of Milan’s most gifted players.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conceicao plans to make Rafael Leaothe focal point of Milan’s attack. Two tactical setups have been floated:

4-4-2 formation

Leao could play as a second striker, a role where his pace and flair could shine in partnership with a traditional center-forward, in this case Alvaro Morata. This system would allow him to drift into spaces and exploit defenses with his creativity and finishing.

4-3-3 formation

Alternatively, Leao might occupy his natural position as a left winger, flanking the central striker alongside Christian Pulisic. This setup would allow him to cut inside, use his explosive speed, and link up with the midfield trio for a more dynamic approach.

When fit, the Portuguese winger is expected to feature in a front three alongside Pulisic and Alvaro Morata, supported by a midfield of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Youssouf Fofana, and Tijjani Reijnders.

Conceicao’s philosophy: Commitment over names

Leao’s future under Conceicao is tied to one key principle: commitment in training. Addressing concerns over previous managerial exclusions of stars like the 25-year-old and Theo Hernandez, the new manager emphasized his egalitarian approach.

“For me, they’re equal in how I manage the locker room. I don’t differentiate between someone who’s 17 or 37; it depends on what they do in training,” Conceicao remarked during his first press conference. “If they train to their absolute maximum—beyond their limits—then truly, there’s no difference.”

This focus on work ethic could be a turning point for Leao, who was sporadically dropped by Fonseca in recent months.

Pressure to perform

The spotlight is now firmly on Leao to deliver under the new regime. With his immense talent, the Portuguese winger has the tools to thrive in either role. His combination of pace, technical ability, and vision makes him Milan’s most potent offensive weapon alongside USMNT star Pulisic.

However, with speculation linking him to Barcelona, where the Spanish giants are reportedly eyeing a winger for next season, the San Siro giants must ensure Leao feels integral to the project. If he flourishes under Conceicao, his departure seems unlikely.

Immediate challenges for Conceicao

Conceicao faces a baptism by fire, with his debut coming against Juventus in the Supercoppa. Injuries, including Leao’s, could influence his early lineup decisions. For this match, a 4-4-2 setup featuring Morata and Tammy Abraham up front is likely, with Alex Jimenez and Pulisic operating as wingers.

Beyond the immediate hurdles, Conceicao’s ability to maximize his compatriot’s potential could define Milan’s season. A rejuvenated Leao, leading from the front, might be the key to bridging the gap to the European places.