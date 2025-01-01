The January transfer window has officially opened, and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s potential move to Real Madrid is dominating headlines. With the Liverpool star’s contract set to expire in June 2025, he is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement. Reports indicate that Real Madrid is making significant efforts to secure his services, either in the current window or as a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool has prioritized contract renewals for key players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk but has struggled to finalize a new deal with Alexander-Arnold. This has left the door open for Real Madrid, who view the 26-year-old as a key addition to their defensive lineup.

According to Marca, Real Madrid is close to finalizing an agreement with Alexander-Arnold. The Spanish club is keen to bring the right-back to the Santiago Bernabeu this January. However, it all seems that Los Blancos will have to wait 6 more months to have the player in the squad.

As The Athletic reports, Real Madrid contacted Liverpool’s hierarchy on Tuesday to enquire whether a deal could be done in January. However, the Premier League side made clear that they are not interested in getting rid of the player amid the season, so no figures were discussed on the matter.

Liverpool is enjoying a dominant campaign, sitting atop the Premier League standings, excelling in the Champions League, and competing in the Carabao Cup semifinals. Losing Alexander-Arnold now would be a significant blow to coach Arne Slot’s plans, even if keeping him until the summer means losing him on a free transfer. Real Madrid is reportedly prepared to offer up to €25 million for an early transfer, but Liverpool appears resolute.

A celebration that sparked speculation

Liverpool’s emphatic 5-0 victory over West Ham United in Matchday 19 was overshadowed by Alexander-Arnold’s post-goal celebration. After scoring the team’s fourth goal, the right-back made a hand gesture resembling someone whispering or gossiping—a move that instantly fueled transfer rumors.

When asked about the celebration, coach Arne Slot offered a cryptic response. “No, I don’t think it’s negative at all. He’s playing really well, scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough. I don’t think I have to say much more about it,” he coach said in the post-match press conference.

The gesture also drew comparisons to a similar celebration by Jude Bellingham during his time at Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder, now a Real Madrid star, performed the same move before his transfer to Spain, further fueling speculation that Alexander-Arnold could follow the same path.

What’s next for TAA?

As things stand, Real Madrid seems willing to wait until the summer to acquire Alexander-Arnold if Liverpool remains firm on retaining him this season. For now, the spotlight will remain on the talented right-back as his performances—and celebrations—continue to captivate fans and fuel transfer rumors.