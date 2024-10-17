Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are two of the most respected managers in the modern game. Both have achieved significant success at the highest levels of European soccer, yet their coaching journeys, philosophies, and achievements are quite different. Both Tuchel and Pochettino began their coaching careers in their native countries, Germany and Argentina, respectively. However, their paths to top-tier management diverged early on.

Tuchel started his coaching career at Stuttgart’s youth academy before moving to Mainz, where he earned a reputation for his tactical intelligence and modern approach to soccer. His work at Mainz, which included securing a Europa League qualification, was impressive enough to earn him a job at Borussia Dortmund in 2015. The 51-year-old will now replace Gareth Southgate as England head coach permanently, exactly three months after Southgate announced his resignation.

Meanwhile, Pochettino’s coaching career began in Spain with Espanyol in 2009, where he managed to stabilize the club despite financial difficulties. His work caught the attention of Premier League side Southampton. At, St Mary’s Stadium, he transformed the team into an attractive, high-pressing unit that overachieved relative to its budget. This success earned him a move to Tottenham in 2014, where he would make his biggest impact. Now, the USMNT have the 52-year-old as their new manager. He takes over for Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after a lackluster showing in the Copa America.

Trophies won: Stark difference

When it comes to trophies, the comparison between Tuchel and Pochettino is lopsided. The German has amassed a far more decorated trophy cabinet, especially since his appointment at PSG and later Chelsea. On the other hand, the Argentine’s career has been marked by near-misses and impressive runs without silverware.

Tuchel’s trophy haul

Germany : While in Germany, Tuchel won the DFB-Pokal (2016-17) with Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (2022-23).

: While in Germany, Tuchel won the DFB-Pokal (2016-17) with Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (2022-23). France : After joining PSG in 2018, Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles (2018–19, 2019–20), the Coupe de France (2019–20), and the Coupe de la Ligue (2019–20). His crowning achievement with PSG came when he led them to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020, although they lost to Bayern Munich.

: After joining PSG in 2018, Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles (2018–19, 2019–20), the Coupe de France (2019–20), and the Coupe de la Ligue (2019–20). His crowning achievement with PSG came when he led them to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020, although they lost to Bayern Munich. England: Tuchel’s impact at Chelsea was immediate. Joining midway through the 2020–21 season, he led the Blues to a Champions League triumph, beating Manchester City 1–0 in the final. He also secured the UEFA Super Cup (2021) and the FIFA Club World Cup (2021).

Tuchel’s ability to win on the big stage has cemented his status as one of the elite managers in world soccer. His overall trophy count stands at 11 major honors.

Pochettino’s trophy drought

Pochettino, on the other hand, has long been criticized for his lack of silverware, despite coaching at top clubs. His Tottenham side famously reached the Champions League final in 2019, but they fell short against Liverpool. It wasn’t until his appointment at PSG in 2021 that Pochettino finally got his hands on a trophy, winning the Trophee des Champions and Coupe de France in his first season.

However, PSG’s failure to win Ligue 1 in his debut season and their underwhelming Champions League campaigns have raised questions about his ability to consistently deliver trophies at the highest level. To date, Pochettino has 3 major trophies, all won at PSG.

Win percentage: Consistency vs progress

Win percentage is a key metric to gauge the effectiveness of a coach over time, and here too, Tuchel has the upper hand.

Tuchel’s win record

Across his various managerial stints, Tuchel has demonstrated an impressive win ratio.

Mainz : 38.4%

: 38.4% Borussia Dortmund : 62.3%

: 62.3% Paris Saint-Germain : 74.8%

: 74.8% Chelsea : 60.0%

: 60.0% Bayern Munich: 63.27%

These figures showcase Tuchel’s adaptability and consistent success across different leagues and competitions. His time at PSG was particularly dominant, with a win rate of nearly 75%. Conversely, at Chelsea, he achieved his 60%-win rate in a more competitive Premier League setting.

Pochettino’s win record

Pochettino’s win percentages reflect a more gradual rise to prominence, with a steady improvement as he took charge of stronger clubs.

Espanyol : 32.9%

: 32.9% Southampton : 38.3%

: 38.3% Tottenham : 54.3%

: 54.3% Paris Saint-Germain : 65.7%

: 65.7% Chelsea: 50.98%

Pochettino’s best win percentage came during his tenure at PSG, where he enjoyed relative domestic success. However, his 54.3%-win rate at Tottenham is also commendable, given the challenges of managing in the Premier League.

Tactical approach: Pragmatism vs idealism

Both managers have developed distinct tactical identities that have shaped their teams’ performances on the field.

Tuchel’s tactical pragmatism

Tuchel is known for his tactical flexibility and ability to adapt to different situations. At Dortmund, he built on Klopp’s pressing philosophy but added his own twist, focusing more on ball retention and positional play. Meanwhile, at PSG, he developed a more attacking setup. Especially, to accommodate the talents of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di María.

Tuchel won the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea after using a three-at-the-back system that strengthened the defense. His pragmatism allows him to tweak formations and approaches based on the opponent, making him a versatile coach capable of succeeding in various tactical environments.

Pochettino’s high-pressing idealism

Pochettino, by contrast, is an idealist who prefers a high-pressing, attacking style. He credits Marcelo Bielsa, his coach at Newell’s Old Boys, for shaping his philosophical outlook. At Southampton and Tottenham, Pochettino’s teams were known for their intense pressing, and energetic performances, often outworking and outmuscling opponents.

However, his commitment to this style has at times been criticized, particularly when it has failed to deliver trophies. At PSG, Pochettino has tried to implement his pressing game, but the presence of superstar players with less inclination to press has made this more challenging.

