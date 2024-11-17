Robin van Persie, widely regarded as one of the most lethal strikers of the 21st century, remains a polarizing figure among Arsenal fans following his controversial move to Manchester United. Now embarking on his first role as a head coach, the former Dutch international has addressed speculation about a possible return to Arsenal in the future.

After gaining valuable coaching experience as Dick Advocaat’s assistant at Feyenoord, Van Persie took on the role of head coach at SC Heerenveen in May 2023, signing a two-year deal. In an interview with Sportcast, he was asked about the prospect of working with Arsenal again. However, the Dutchman downplayed the idea, acknowledging the lingering resentment from Gunners fans:

“I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment,” Van Persie stated, emphasizing the lasting impact of his transfer to the Red Devils.

While Van Persie admitted that nothing is ever certain in football, he acknowledged the sensitivities surrounding his move: “You never know in football, but that is my assessment. It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans. I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don’t want that either.

“I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen. I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome,” the Dutchman ended. Since taking charge, Van Persie has led Heerenveen in 13 matches, recording five wins, two draws, and six losses. Despite operating on a limited budget, the team currently sits 12th in the Eredivisie standings.

Van Persie’s Arsenal exit: A tale of betrayal

Van Persie joined Arsenal as a 21-year-old in 2004 under Arsene Wenger and quickly established himself as one of the club’s most pivotal players. During his time with the Gunners, he won an FA Cup and two Community Shields while earning the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2011-12 after scoring 30 goals.

However, in 2012, Van Persie made the controversial decision to join Manchester United, a move widely regarded as one of the most significant betrayals in football history. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, he won his first and only Premier League title in the 2012-13 season, justifying his decision to leave Arsenal.

Reflecting on the move years later, Van Persie explained his reasons: “At Arsenal, I didn’t feel like we were on the level to compete. My departure from Arsenal to Manchester United is still a sensitive topic in England. But I wanted to win—I just wanted to win. And I had to take a risk for that,” he told Kaj Gorgels in 2020.