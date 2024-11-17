Kylian Mbappe‘s start to the 2024-25 season has been far from ideal. Despite joining reigning UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in a high-profile transfer, the French striker has struggled to meet expectations. During the international break, France national team coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged that Mbappe is facing a challenging period in his career.

Deschamps, who made the decision to omit Mbappe from France‘s UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Italy despite the player’s willingness to participate, addressed the situation during an interview with Téléfoot. He provided insights into Mbappe’s current struggles:

“He is in a complicated situation, yes, but that does not take away from what he has done or mean that he is not able to re-find his previous form, even if he too was less effective in 2024. The environment is different because there is exposure today — the slightest little word, social networks and then the fallout.”

The French coach also shed light on how relentless expectations and pressure affect his players. “I spoke with some of my players. After a competition like Euro 2024, they have barely three weeks, it is difficult to put the demands back in. They are higher and higher. Every time it is: ‘You must, you must, you must‘ and then sometimes you can’t respond or you respond less well, and there can be a psychological issue,” he stated.

While Deschamps avoided drawing definitive conclusions about Mbappe’s mental health, he did address the fragility of the situation: “Whether it is going as far as depression I don’t know, but it is a psychological state that is fragile. It is the head that commands the legs.” Deschamps spoke with Mbappe before the Nations League matches and decided it was best for the Real Madrid star to take a break. Mbappe’s next match is scheduled for Sunday against Leganes.

Konate supports Mbappe amid struggles

As France’s national team captain, Mbappe’s absence is felt not only by fans but also by his teammates. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, a close friend of Mbappe, offered words of encouragement and expressed his support.

“Beyond being a footballer, he is one of my friends and someone that I have a lot of affection for. If Kylian has psychological problems in his life, we’ll always be there to help him. But we know the qualities that Kylian has,” the defender stated. “He is a formidable player and one of the best in the world. Every player in their career has had a little blip so I’m not worried about him. I can’t wait for him to get back to his best level,” he ended.

France finds solutions without Mbappe

Despite missing their star player, France managed to shine during their UEFA Nations League campaign. Under Deschamps’ leadership, the team secured historic away victories against Belgium and Italy, clinching the top spot in Group 2 and advancing to the quarterfinals. These results demonstrated the depth and resilience of the squad, even in the absence of their talismanic captain.