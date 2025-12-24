Former boss Sergio Conceição breaks silence on tenure at Pulisic’s AC Milan: ‘The team’s environment wasn’t good’

Sergio Conceição endured a brief tenure of just 31 matches at AC Milan during the 2024–25 season, as the club failed to qualify for European competition after finishing ninth in Serie A. Now coaching in Saudi Arabia, the former manager of Christian Pulisic broke his silence with a candid assessment of his time in Italy: “The team’s environment wasn’t good.”

After Paulo Fonseca’s dismissal late in the year, Conceição took over as head coach on December 30, 2024, and quickly won over supporters by lifting the Supercoppa Italiana, defeating both Inter Milan and Juventus with Pulisic playing a starring role. Despite finishing ninth in the 2024–25 Serie A campaign and losing the Coppa Italia final, the Portuguese coach described his six-month spell as positive, while acknowledging that “there were some things I didn’t like.”

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conceição was asked about the challenges he faced during his time at the Rossoneri: “There was instability at the ownership level, and the environment around the team wasn’t good. That’s why I hold on tightly to what we achieved. In addition, the club’s management didn’t support me.“

The Portuguese manager also pointed to moments that foreshadowed his short stay at the Italian giant. “I’ll give you an example: after winning the Supercoppa, we played Cagliari. At that time, rumors were already circulating that the club was following other coaches. I was focused on working and winning, carrying the weight of results. I didn’t have time to work on all levels,” he added.

Sergio Conceicao, Head Coach of AC Milan, walks past the Coppa Italia trophy.

Following the Supercoppa triumph, Milan’s momentum faded, highlighted by a disappointing elimination against Feyenoord in the Champions League playoffs, with the failure to secure European qualification proving decisive. Although Conceição finished with a record of 16 wins, five draws, and 10 losses across 31 matches, he admitted he would have been open to staying at the club “but with some changes.”

AC Milan players didn’t betray Conceição

Since RedBird Capital Partners assumed ownership of the club in August 2022, Milan have undergone a significant structural overhaul, including the departure of club legend Paolo Maldini. Amid that transition, several changes followed, and as Conceição revealed, the board never fully backed him as the long-term head coach.

However, despite a season in which performances often fell short, Conceição was adamant that Pulisic and his teammates stood by him. When asked whether the players betrayed him, the current Al Ittihad coach was unequivocal: “Never—on the contrary, they were with me. Theo (Hernandez) said it as well in the interview you did with him: after the Feyenoord match, when people said he got himself sent off on purpose, I defended him.“

Hernández was another key figure to eventually leave the squad, yet despite tensions with the club’s leadership, the dressing room remained united during a difficult stretch of results. “Many players wrote to me when I left. I demand discipline and high standards, and then relaxation when it’s time to relax. If someone shows up a kilo overweight, arrives late, or similar things, I can’t tolerate it. For me, in the end, all players are equal,” Conceicao concluded.

