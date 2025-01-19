Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has cemented his place in Como‘s history, now coaching the team during their first season in Serie A after a 21-year absence. Reflecting on the club’s impressive journey, Fabregas delivered a pointed message to Real Madrid about a rising Argentine star who has quickly become a key figure in the squad.

As both a shareholder and coach, Fabregas has been integral to Como‘s meteoric rise from the fourth division to Serie A in under nine years. With an eye on building a long-term project, one of the team’s strategic moves was signing Nicolas Paz from Real Madrid for €6 million. The Spanish giants retained 50% of the midfielder’s rights and included a buy-back option in the deal, a testament to his potential.

Fabregas, however, envisions Paz as an essential piece of Como’s future: “Nico is a Como player. Real Madrid can repurchase him, but at a set price. Nico is a young player, and our relationship with his family is very solid. For us, it’s a tremendous pleasure to have him here. Nico is our brand, and we want him to stay with us at Como for many years. Everyone, starting with the club and the president, knows what we need to do, and we are working quietly and steadily to keep him here.”

Fabregas underscored the club’s commitment to its long-term vision, making it clear that Paz is central to their project: “Even if Real Madrid doesn’t want to repurchase him, Como will not sell him for €40–50 million because we want to create a future, an identity with this group of talented young players, and ensure that in three or four years, Como becomes a very strong team,” he concluded.

With 3 goals and 4 assists in 18 games, the 20-year-old Paz has already established himself as the creative engine of the team, showcasing his promise as a midfield playmaker. His performances have not only bolstered Como’s aspirations but also kept him on Real Madrid’s radar for a potential return.

Dele Alli joins Como in a bid to revive his career

In their quest to secure Serie A survival, Como has added former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli to their ranks. The 27-year-old has signed a contract with the Italian club until 2026, with an option for a 12-month extension.

After enduring a long-term thigh injury and being released by Everton, Alli trained with Como to rebuild his fitness. Impressed by his progress, the club decided to offer him a permanent deal.

Upon announcing the signing, Fàbregas expressed confidence in Alli’s potential: “The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form. His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”