Arsenal squandered a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa in Matchday 22 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, settling for a 2-2 draw and dropping crucial points in their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool. Following the match, manager Mikel Arteta reflected on the setback, pointing out a critical difference between his team and the Reds.

One of Arsenal‘s main struggles this season has been their mounting injury list. In the latest blow, star center-back William Saliba joined Bukayo Saka, Ricardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, compounding the challenges of squad rotation and depth. These absences have significantly hampered the Gunners’ ability to maintain momentum in the title race.

After the draw, Arteta addressed the disparity between Arsenal and Liverpool, emphasizing the Reds’ ability to capitalize on depth: “There are moments, and obviously they (Liverpool) managed to do that (win). They made the subs, and the subs made the impact and changed the game. On our side it was the opposite, even after conceding the two goals very close to each other.”

Arteta’s comments came in light of Liverpool’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Brentford earlier in the week. In that match, Darwin Nuñez came off the bench in the 64th minute and scored twice in stoppage time to secure the win, underlining Liverpool’s depth and ability to deliver when it matters most.

Arsenal, by contrast, struggled to hold their lead against Aston Villa in what was their third match in just six days. Following a win over Tottenham Hotspur midweek and a loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, fatigue seemed to take its toll on the Gunners. “The danger was that I knew half the team could go downhill because we were physically drained,” the coach stated after the comeback suffered at the Emirates Stadium.

The draw leaves Arsenal six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The Gunners sit second in the Premier League with 44 points from 22 matches, while Liverpool lead with 50 points from 21 games. Arteta acknowledged that the Reds currently hold an edge, not just on the scoreboard but in squad depth, a factor that has allowed them to stay consistent despite the congested fixture schedule.

Injuries plague Arsenal’s season

Injuries have been a recurring theme for Arsenal this season. While the team managed to recover from Martin Odegaard’s earlier absence, the current wave of sidelined players has exposed their lack of depth.

Alongside Saka, Saliba, Calafiori, and Jesus, Arteta is also without 17-year-old rising star Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The absence of these players has left Arsenal thin in rotation, forcing Arteta to rely heavily on his starters.

Against Aston Villa, Arteta made just one substitution, bringing on Raheem Sterling, who failed to make a significant impact. The lack of reinforcements on the bench has further highlighted the need for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

When asked about the possibility of strengthening the squad, Arteta admitted the challenge, saying: “When you look at the performances, I don’t know how many teams are playing at this level in the league. But when you look at the bench, you would probably say we are very short.”