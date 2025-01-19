Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone are locked in a fierce battle for the 2024-25 La Liga title with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, respectively. With a pivotal matchup between the two clubs just three weeks away, Ancelotti has responded strongly to Simeone’s recent remarks suggesting Real Madrid benefits from referee decisions.

The controversy began during Real Madrid’s 5-2 extra-time victory over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Following the match, fans and pundits claimed that two potential penalties for Celta were overlooked, sparking debate over refereeing decisions favoring Los Blancos.

When asked about the refereeing in a press conference ahead of Atlético’s game against Leganes, Simeone took a thinly veiled jab at Real Madrid: “I didn’t watch yesterday’s (Wednesday) game, honestly. I was told about incidents that happened during the match, but these have been happening for a hundred years, so I don’t know what surprises you.”

Joining the debate, Simeone alluded to the recurring controversies surrounding the biggest teams in Spain, specifically Real Madrid, claiming that these have been happening for over a century.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say?

When asked about this, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t hold back when addressing Simeone’s comments during a press conference before Sunday’s La Liga match against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu:

“These are things that are sometimes said to play to the gallery. In this sense, I believe that everyone in the football world is aware of Real Madrid’s presence now and what it has represented in its 125 years of history. Everyone in football is very clear on this. I suppose these could be thorns that still sting,” the Italian coach said, dismissing the claims.

Ancelotti and Simeone have historically maintained a respectful relationship, but with the title race heating up, tensions seem to be rising. Some fans speculate that Simeone’s comments might be an attempt to preemptively influence refereeing decisions ahead of the crucial Matchday 23 clash between Real Madrid and Atletico—a match that could have significant implications for the La Liga title.