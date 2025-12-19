Trending topics:
Forget Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: Vinicius’ future takes stunning turn as Flamengo director publicly pushes sensational move for Real Madrid star

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Vinicius Junior and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images GhVinicius Junior and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vinicius Junior has become one of the defining faces of modern Real Madrid, a player whose rise mirrors the club’s post-Galactico reinvention rather than the star-buying era once symbolized by Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, as contract talks stall and the noise around his future grows louder, an unexpected voice has entered the conversation. Not from Saudi Arabia, not from Europe’s elite—but from home. What initially sounded like idle nostalgia has now evolved into something more pointed, more strategic, and far more intriguing.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up is approaching the final stretch of his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2027. Negotiations over an extension have dragged on for months, with no public breakthrough. According to multiple reports, the Brazilian winger is demanding a salary that would place him among the highest earners in world soccer, alongside a significant signing bonus—terms that clash with Real Madrid’s increasingly rigid wage structure.

Spanish media have suggested that the lack of progress has irritated senior figures inside the club, especially as Vinicius is expected to enter the final 18 months of his contract without clarity. While Real Madrid remains confident that an agreement can still be reached, the silence has created space for speculation. Adding to the tension, ESPN reported that the 25-year-old does not intend to clarify his future until after the next World Cup, wanting to focus exclusively on soccer rather than negotiations. For Madrid, that stance risks pushing the situation closer to a point of no return.

Over the past year, Saudi Pro League clubs have repeatedly been linked with Vinicius, prepared to offer contracts that would instantly elevate him into a different financial stratosphere. Much like previous attempts to lure superstars away from Europe, the narrative followed a familiar script: money, global exposure, and the chance to become the face of a growing league.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior.

However, insiders insist the player’s priority has always been to stay at the Bernabeu, where he has publicly reiterated his loyalty on multiple occasions. The Saudi option, while lucrative, has never been described as his preferred path. Then comes the unexpected twist.

Flamengo enters the conversation

In Brazil, the story has taken on a different tone. Suddenly, the idea isn’t about cash or career wind-down—but legacy. Flamengo, the club where Vinicius first emerged, quietly re-entered the discussion. In the middle of the growing speculation, its sporting director finally said aloud what many in Brazil have long believed.

Speaking to the press, Jose Boto offered a perspective rooted in emotion rather than market logic: “Everyone who leaves Flamengo preserves a lifelong love and affection for this place.” He then doubled down, reinforcing the sentiment via ESPN: There will be a time when Vinicius wants to come back. That’s for sure.” The comment wasn’t framed as an imminent transfer announcement. It is something more subtle—and arguably more powerful. A statement of inevitability.

Tweet placeholder
Why this matters now—not later

On paper, a return to Brazil at 25 sounds improbable. Vinicius is in his prime, playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs. Yet context matters. His form has dipped in recent months, with a notable goal drought and growing tactical adjustments following the arrival of Kylian MbappeWhat was once Vinicius’ attack has gradually shifted toward Mbappe’s, forcing the Brazilian into a period of adaptation.

Meanwhile, reports of friction with the coaching staff earlier in the season—though publicly resolved—added to the sense of imbalance. Thus, the Rubro-Negro is not positioning itself as an immediate buyer. Financial reality alone makes that clear. Instead, this is about planting a seed—about reminding both player and public that a return home is not only possible, but welcomed.

Vinicius’ history with the club runs deep. He made 69 senior appearances for the Brazilian team before leaving for Spain as a teenager, carrying with him the identity of a boyhood supporter turned global star. For Flamengo, the symbolism of his eventual return would rival any transfer coup in South American history.

