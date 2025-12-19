Trending topics:
Bad news for Christian Pulisic: Key USMNT star suffers serious knee injury and faces extended absence

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Pulisic playing for the USMNT.
Pulisic playing for the USMNT.

Just over five months before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Christian Pulisic received troubling news with the confirmation of a severe injury to one of his key teammates on the USMNT, an issue that will result in a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Last Monday, Tyler Adams was forced to come off just five minutes into the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth due to a problem with his left knee. Initial impressions were concerning, and medical tests later confirmed the worst fears.

“Tyler, like we expected… has done his MCL, and definitely he has to go through the process,” said Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola during Friday’s press conference, as reported by Football Insider. “Straight away, when you see the mechanism of the injury and the action itself, we felt it could be something serious.”

Iraola later expressed his frustration over Adams’ absence, given the midfielder’s importance to the English side. “Tyler is very valuable for us and very unique in what he does. We do have options, but it’s true that Tyler is difficult to replace,” said the Spanish coach. “He will definitely be out for some time.”

Tweet placeholder

How long will Tyler Adams be sidelined?

While an injury is never welcome, the proximity of the 2026 World Cup makes it preferable for it to happen now rather than in the weeks leading up to the FIFA tournament. In that sense, Tyler Adams is not at risk of missing out on representing the USMNT next summer.

“From our previous experience with MCL injuries, it is normally around two or three months,” Iraola explained in the same press conference, offering a clear outlook on what to expect from the American midfielder’s recovery process. “If you are optimistic, it’s going to be two. If you are pessimistic, it’s going to be three. Something in between, probably.”

In the most optimistic scenario, Adams would miss around 10 matches for Bournemouth across the Premier League and FA Cup if he is able to return by mid-February. If his recovery timeline stretches closer to the maximum estimate, that number could rise to 15 games.

Adams is a key piece for the USMNT

Tyler Adams’ injury primarily impacts Bournemouth rather than the USMNT. That is because his rehabilitation will coincide with a lengthy stretch without international matches: the next FIFA international window is not until late March, which should give the midfielder enough time to recover and be available for selection by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

That said, the situation has still raised concerns. Alongside Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, Adams is arguably the most important player on the USMNT right now. He serves as the team’s captain and has cemented his role through consistent performances.

During 2025, Tyler Adams appeared in 10 matches for the USMNT across friendlies, the CONCACAF Nations League, and the Gold Cup. It was during the latter competition that he put together his longest run of consecutive appearances, starting four of the six matches in the tournament, including the final against Mexico.

