Fluminense club president, Mario Bittencourt, expressed optimism about the possibility of Thiago Silva joining the Brazilian side before the conclusion of his playing career.

The Brazilian defender, who is now 39 years old, has had a spectacular career but seems to be nearing its conclusion. This season, however, he has been useful to Chelsea by turning in a number of outstanding displays for Mauricio Pochettino‘s erratic squad.

Though Pochettino would have preferred otherwise, the Brazilian has started every Premier League game thus far this season. Since $134 million pair Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile have been injured, he has maintained his regular starting role.

But he has also exhibited indications of a potential decline. What is more, the additions of center-backs Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, along with the emergence of Levi Colwill, have raised questions about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Having recently celebrated his 39th birthday, Silva will be approaching his 40th when his current contract with Chelsea concludes in June. Although Thiago Silva has previously agreed to one-year contract extensions in similar situations, it appears less probable this time. This decision might not be solely based on his performance but could indicate a readiness to transition leadership to the next generation.

What did Fluminense say?

The Brazilian’s summer ties were mostly to Fluminense, where he had his professional debut when he was only 14 years old. When his initial stint in Europe with Porto and Dynamo Moscow fell through when he was just 16, he had an opportunity to start again in the senior ranks and revive his career.

Silva’s career in Europe took off when he joined AC Milan at the age of 24, following three years in his homeland, the first of which was on loan.

It is likely that the exit rumors will circulate once again in the coming weeks. Especially since Fluminense are holding on to the hope of the centre-back making a return to the club.

The Tricolor’s president Mario Bittencourt has stated to TNT Sports that he aims to bring in his former player once his contract in England expires.

“I continue with this desire to bring him in. For the brilliant player he is, for his high performance at his age. That he’s a great Tricolor. I’m sure that one day he could play for Fluminense again.”

Fluminense and Chelsea: What did Thiago Silva previously say?

Considering the buzz about his future a year ago, Silva has chosen to remain silent so far.

“This relationship has been going on for a long time,” he told Globo Esporte in October. “But I prefer to remain silent at this moment, as there has already been some controversy in the recent past.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that leaving the Blues would be tough before his most recent season. His two children, both of whom were born in Europe and now play for Chelsea’s youth team, have grown up in the region. Yet Silva said he had a ‘desire’ to get back to Fluminense.

“Everyone knows how much I would like to return to Fluminense, but today it’s hard to talk to my family [about it] because my children don’t want to live in Brazil. It’s a very complicated situation, but we still have a year to reflect and understand what we’re going to do next year [in 2024].”

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire and IMAGO / PPAUK