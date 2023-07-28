Catch one of the top teams in Brazil with our Fluminense TV schedule.

Palmeiras dates back to the early 20th century, and the three-time South American champions boast a colorful history.

Where can I watch the Fluminense match?

Fluminense on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1902

Stadium: Maracanã

Manager: Fernando Diniz

Brazilian top-flight titles: 4

Copa Libertadores titles: 0

Fluminense TV schedule and streaming links

Fluminense games are available in several places. In English, you can find each Brasileirão game on Paramount+. Streamers Fanatiz and ViX have games in Spanish. Fanatiz also offers a Portuguese language option.

CONMEBOL’s Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana are shown in English on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español naturally has the Spanish coverage, while games not featured on one of the two main TV networks (and the Portuguese language option) are streamed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is offered by select cable and satellite providers, and is also available on Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

Watch Fluminense on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Fluminense History

Fluminense was founded in July of 1902, making them one of the oldest clubs in the state of Rio de Janeiro. They got their first silverware early on, winning the Campeonato Carioca – the state championship of Rio de Janeiro – in 1906.

1911 saw several Fluminense players break off, join the rowing club Flamengo, and start its football team. This started the biggest soccer rivalry in Brazil. Today, the two clubs share the iconic Maracanã stadium in Rio. One match between the two in 1963 drew nearly 200,000 fans to the massive venue.

Wearing their distinctive garnet, green and white striped kits, Fluminense have achieved various levels of success over their history.

The side only have four Brasileirão titles in their history, coming in 1970, 1984, 2010 and 2012. But they have triumphed 33 times in the Campeonato Carioca, trailing only rivals Flamengo in total titles.

Continental success has been minimal, as the highest achievements in this category were finishing runners-up in the 2008 Copa Libertadores, and the 2009 Copa Sudamericana.

The late 1990s were a disastrous era for the club. They should have been relegated after the 1996 season, but a scandal involving Corinthians and Atletico Paranaense kept them in the top flight. Results in 1997 were no better, however, and there was nothing to save them from the drop this time. 1998’s Serie B campaign things got even worse, as they dropped to Serie C for 1999.

The would win Serie C that year, and an unusual legal situation led to a unique top competition in 2000. Fluminense was allowed to participate, despite only having won promotion to the second tier, marking their return to the top level, where they have remained ever since.

Don’t miss a single game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).