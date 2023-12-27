The astronomical transfer fee that Manchester City are asking for Joao Cancelo may put an end to his Barcelona aspirations.

The club’s precarious financial situation has necessitated some hemming and hawing in the transfer market as of late. It is now par for the course in Catalonia to see loan signings and free-agent coups.

In fact, they were the channels by which the club acquired four of their marquee recruits last summer: Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers, and Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on loan.

Now, Xavi’s side is said to still be separating their essential players from those who aren’t contributing enough. While it’s obvious that some of Barcelona‘s stars aren’t delivering this season, it’s also true that the club couldn’t have succeeded without them.

The significance of these players is such that the club wants to maintain close relationships with them. Having said that, not all of these superstars currently belong to the Spaniards.

Although the majority of the team has long-term contracts with Barca, there are a few players who are now under contract but may not be around for much longer. Therefore, they must figure out their future.

City set high asking price for Cancelo

During the first half of the season, both loanees, Cancelo and Felix have been significant contributors. Cancelo has played in several different positions in 21 games, while Felix has contributed to nine goals in 20 games.

The destiny of one of them, the Portuguese defender, seems to be very well sealed. The fullback, who is currently on loan from Manchester City, has excelled for Barcelona. For Xavi, this season has been all about his attacking inventiveness and his unwavering commitment to the team.

Recently, Joan Laporta, president of Barca, said that he had previously been informed by the duo’s parent clubs of everything necessary to complete their permanent acquisitions.

Bringing the right fullback permanently next summer is being considered by the defending La Liga winners. However, his estimated transfer fee of more than $33 million makes a long-term contract with the player an unlikely option, as per Catalan newspaper SPORT.

Due to their present financial predicament, the Spanish club will have a hard time paying the English side such a large sum.

Is Cancelo worth it for Barcelona?

Due to their precarious financial situation, Barcelona views any investment of this magnitude as dangerous. According to the report, the club thinks it would be a good investment to spend that much on Cancelo.

The right-back position has been a “curse” for them for a long time, but they see his arrival as a remedy. One of his qualities is how adaptable he is.

His versatility as a player allows the Camp Nou side to make use of his strengths in a variety of positions, including right back. Throughout the season, he has also seen action as a left defender and right flank.

And Cancelo has played more minutes for the squad this season than anybody else save Ilkay Gundogan. It’s a clear sign that Xavi has complete faith in him.

Photo: IMAGO / Isosport.