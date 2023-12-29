Joao Cancelo, a fullback from Portugal, is a target for Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, who is aiming to outbid Barcelona for his services. The Gunners will revisit their pursuit of the defender in the next summer transfer window.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, the Portugal international was loaned out by Manchester City to Barcelona. Since signing with the reigning La Liga champions, his career has been steadily improving.

For the Catalans, he has appeared in 21 games so far, scoring three goals and setting up two more. On the other hand, Xavi Hernandez has discovered a way to utilize him as a winger in addition to on the sides. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that Barcelona will want to keep him on longer.

The Citizens are said to be willing to let him join the Blaugrana for a permanent deal next year. But, to let him go, City is seeking a sum of $33 million. Nevertheless, the transfer cost is so high that the Spanish outfit will pass.

Arsenal set to step in for Joao Cancelo?

For this reason, it seems like Arsenal would step in if it became apparent that Barcelona could not finalize a deal, according to recent sources. After showing interest in the player last summer, the English club may rekindle their pursuit in the coming summer, Fichajes claims.

This article states that the 29-year-old has the utmost admiration from Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard is on the lookout for a full-back who can reliably provide an offensive spark for his team.

Cancelo’s adaptability makes him a potential left-wing asset who can improve upon Oleksandr Zinchenko’s lackluster play. The Portuguese’s transfer fee of $33 million should not be a problem for Arsenal in the summer of 2024.

Player reaffirms love for Barcelona

The question is whether Barcelona will have the financial wherewithal to sign him permanently in the next year. The full-back from Portugal, nevertheless, is keen on remaining with the Catalan club.

Additionally, he expressed his adoration for the La Liga winners in a recent interview with the 1PARA1 podcast.

“I have always been a fan of Barcelona. Of course, more in the golden era; from approximately 2008, I grew up watching Barcelona play. For me, I grew up watching the best football team play, which is the Barcelona of 2009, and many of my idols played here.

“Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, and [Sergio] Busquets are the best trio I have ever seen. Sometimes, even now, I see myself watching that team on YouTube as they pass balls, take possession, and play tiki-taka. It was like they were playing against junior teams because of the ease.

“So it was easy to adapt, among other things, because I really like the club, I really like the dynamics of the club, and it has been easy; it has been very easy to adapt.

“My biggest idol has always been Ronaldinho Gaucho. He was the player who encouraged me the most to watch him play on television. Because of his pure talent and because of his magic. What he brought to me and, for example, to my best friend was also incredible.

“With the rivalry that exists here between Barcelona and Real Madrid and him getting the Bernabeu to applaud him, there was something about him that had to be different.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO