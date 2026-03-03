Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima clash reportedly has two backup plans if Qatar withdraws

Just weeks before the Finalissima is scheduled to take place, there is uncertainty over the venue for the match. If Qatar withdraws from organizing the event, Argentina and Spain would need to find another country to host the intercontinental title clash.

At the end of last year, Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, was confirmed as the venue for the Finalissima, as well as for a series of friendly matches during the March international break featuring Argentina, Spain, Egypt, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and the local national team.

However, the serious conflicts currently unfolding in the region over the past few days have cast doubt on those plans. Qatar has even announced the suspension of local league matches originally scheduled for Sunday, March 8, and Monday, March 9.

Given this scenario, the Finalissima is likely to move to another continent to ensure the match can take place safely. “Today, the two most likely venues (not the only ones), if Qatar withdraws, are London, where the first and only edition of this tournament was played in 2022, and Miami, which will host World Cup matches,” Marca reported on Tuesday. Other cities mentioned as possibilities include Madrid, Paris, and Rome.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

London has the advantage of geographic proximity. Most players from the Spanish national team and nearly all from Argentina currently play in Europe, allowing for shorter travel. The few exceptions are Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, who play for Inter Miami and would not need to travel if Miami were chosen as the venue.

The Finalissima cancellation does not seem likely

When doubts first emerged over Qatar’s ability to host the Finalissima under the current political circumstances, there was talk of postponing the match from the March FIFA break to a date after the 2026 World Cup.

However, that no longer seems to be an option. “The idea, according to sources, is to hold the Finalissima no matter what,” Marca reported. This is driven by multiple factors. Financial considerations are obviously one, given the commercial commitments involved in an event of this magnitude.

But the sporting aspect also plays a role. The March FIFA break is the last opportunity for national teams to compete before finalizing their rosters for the World Cup. Even if the Finalissima were canceled, the coaches of Argentina and Spain would still want to play matches during that period to make final adjustments to their squads.

Given this scenario, since Argentina and Spain will likely play matches somewhere else in the world during the international break anyway, there is no reason not to hold the Finalissima. Additionally, other important international matches will take place on the same dates, including European playoffs and intercontinental playoffs in Mexico.