Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FINALISSIMA
Comments

Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima clash reportedly has two backup plans if Qatar withdraws

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Carmen Mandato/Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Just weeks before the Finalissima is scheduled to take place, there is uncertainty over the venue for the match. If Qatar withdraws from organizing the event, Argentina and Spain would need to find another country to host the intercontinental title clash.

At the end of last year, Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, was confirmed as the venue for the Finalissima, as well as for a series of friendly matches during the March international break featuring Argentina, Spain, Egypt, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and the local national team.

However, the serious conflicts currently unfolding in the region over the past few days have cast doubt on those plans. Qatar has even announced the suspension of local league matches originally scheduled for Sunday, March 8, and Monday, March 9.

Given this scenario, the Finalissima is likely to move to another continent to ensure the match can take place safely. “Today, the two most likely venues (not the only ones), if Qatar withdraws, are London, where the first and only edition of this tournament was played in 2022, and Miami, which will host World Cup matches,” Marca reported on Tuesday. Other cities mentioned as possibilities include Madrid, Paris, and Rome.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

London has the advantage of geographic proximity. Most players from the Spanish national team and nearly all from Argentina currently play in Europe, allowing for shorter travel. The few exceptions are Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, who play for Inter Miami and would not need to travel if Miami were chosen as the venue.

Advertisement
Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

see also

Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

The Finalissima cancellation does not seem likely

When doubts first emerged over Qatar’s ability to host the Finalissima under the current political circumstances, there was talk of postponing the match from the March FIFA break to a date after the 2026 World Cup.

However, that no longer seems to be an option. “The idea, according to sources, is to hold the Finalissima no matter what,” Marca reported. This is driven by multiple factors. Financial considerations are obviously one, given the commercial commitments involved in an event of this magnitude.

But the sporting aspect also plays a role. The March FIFA break is the last opportunity for national teams to compete before finalizing their rosters for the World Cup. Even if the Finalissima were canceled, the coaches of Argentina and Spain would still want to play matches during that period to make final adjustments to their squads.

Advertisement

Given this scenario, since Argentina and Spain will likely play matches somewhere else in the world during the international break anyway, there is no reason not to hold the Finalissima. Additionally, other important international matches will take place on the same dates, including European playoffs and intercontinental playoffs in Mexico.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Spain boss De la Fuente addresses Finalissima situation as new venues for game vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly emerge

Spain boss De la Fuente addresses Finalissima situation as new venues for game vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly emerge

With new venues reportedly emerging, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the situation ahead of the Finalissima against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

With Qatar's current situation, FIFA are reportedly set to wait on making a decision over the postponement of the 2026 Finalissima between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Lamine Yamal's Spain.

Finalissima vs. Argentina in doubt for Spain’s key midfielder after latest injury update from PSG

Finalissima vs. Argentina in doubt for Spain’s key midfielder after latest injury update from PSG

A key Spain and Paris Saint-Germain player could miss the Finalissima against Argentina due to physical issues.

Alvaro Arbeloa could be facing major pressure as his Real Madrid situation reportedly shifts after poor results

Alvaro Arbeloa could be facing major pressure as his Real Madrid situation reportedly shifts after poor results

Following the solid start of Alvaro Arbeloa’s tenure at Real Madrid, he seemd on his way to being the solution to the team’s problems. Nevertheless, the coach has strung together a series of setbacks that have supposedly changed his continuity at the club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo