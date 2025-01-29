Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Valladolid last weekend marked an important turning point in the club’s power dynamics. Kylian Mbappe’s first hat-trick for Los Blancos not only signaled the end of his adaptation period but also solidified his status as the new leader of the dressing room. While many expected Vinicius to remain the face of the team, the Brazilian’s influence has begun to fade—and Mbappe is the reason why.

Since arriving in the summer of 2024, Mbappe’s initial months at Real Madrid were far from smooth. The French forward struggled to make an impact, while Vinicius continued to dominate as a Ballon d’Or contender. However, as time has passed, the Frenchman has rediscovered his best form, scoring eight goals in his last five games, including his standout hat-trick against Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Vinicius has found himself on the sidelines due to suspensions, missing crucial matches against Las Palmas and Valladolid—arguably Madrid’s two most balanced performances of the season. His absence has raised questions within the club about whether the team functions more effectively without him.

According to Cadena SER, Mbappe has now overtaken the Brazil international as the dressing room leader. His calm demeanor, media-friendly personality, and ability to avoid controversy have won over both his teammates and the coaching staff.

Key difference between Mbappe and Vinicius

Mbappe’s rise as the new face of Real Madrid is not solely due to his on-field performances—it’s also about his mentality and leadership qualities. “Mbappe is a player with a well-balanced mindset: he knows how to be in control, scores goals, is quick, accurate, and showcases the solidity of a leader,” said journalist Javi Herraez on Carrusel Deportivo.

This level-headedness stands in stark contrast to Vinicius, who has struggled to manage his emotions on the pitch. The Brazilian has developed a reputation for confrontations with referees and opponents, and his fiery personality has at times become a distraction for the team.

Soccer analyst Jesus Gallego reinforced this point, stating: “Mbappe openly acknowledged experiencing two months of anxiety, fear, and tension, yet he has not displayed any negative gestures or confrontations during this time. He hasn’t clashed with rivals or referees and has exhibited exemplary behavior.”

Carlo Ancelotti and the Real Madrid squad have consistently supported Vinicius, especially in the face of the racial abuse he has endured. However, his disciplinary record is becoming a growing concern. The Brazilian forward has already received 10 yellow cards and one red card this season, frustrating both his manager and teammates.

“On the other end of the spectrum, you have Vinicius, who tends to erupt at the slightest provocation,” Gallego’s colleagues noted, pointing out that such behavior is not in line with the standards expected in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe: Real Madrid’s new face

At the start of the season, the 24-year-old held more influence in the dressing room, but recent developments suggest that this is no longer the case. “At the start of the season, Vinicius held more weight in the Madrid hierarchy. However, that seems to have shifted following recent events,” Gallego said. “This is now the Real Madrid of Jude Bellingham and Mbappe.”

Mbappe has adapted quickly, shedding his Paris Saint-Germain persona and embracing his role as a ‘Madridista’. His ability to remain composed, build strong relationships within the squad, and avoid unnecessary controversies has made him a natural leader.

Even in his PSG days, the 26-year-old preferred a more structured environment, as Cadena SER‘s Bruno Alemany recalled his dissatisfaction with Lionel Messi’s arrival in Paris, believing it disrupted the club’s atmosphere. Now at Real Madrid, he understands that to achieve his long-time dream of winning the Ballon d’Or, he needs the full support of his teammates.