FC Barcelona star Aitana Bonmatí joins exclusive club with Lionel Messi and France legend after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Aitana Bonmatí has taken the women’s soccer scene by storm over the past few years, becoming one of the most important and decisive players for both FC Barcelona and Spain’s national team. The midfielder has now made history again by winning the 2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or, joining an exclusive club alongside Lionel Messi and a French legend.

With the UEFA Women’s Champions League final featuring Barcelona vs. Arsenal, and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final between Spain and England, the top 10 nominees were dominated by players from these two nations. As the rankings were revealed, Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey emerged as the frontrunners, with legend Andrés Iniesta announcing Bonmatí as the winner.

With this crowning, Aitana Bonmatí becomes only the third player in soccer history to win the Ballon d’Or three consecutive years. The feat was previously achieved by just two players: France legend Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985) and Lionel Messi (2009, 2010, 2011).

France Football has been awarding the Ballon d’Or to women’s soccer players since 2018, while the men’s award has a much longer history, dating back to 1956 with Stanley Matthews as the first winner. Despite the shorter history for women, Bonmatí’s impact on the current game underscores her consistency and elite level at just 27 years old.

With the 2025 award, Bonmatí also becomes the woman with the most Ballon d’Or awards in history, surpassing her Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas, who won in 2021 and 2022. She now sits at the top of the women’s game, much like Messi does in the men’s game with his eight awards.

Bonmatí reacts to third consecutive Ballon d’Or

Despite not winning the WUCL or the Women’s EURO, Bonmatí was still widely regarded as one of the top contenders. The midfielder admitted that the 2025 edition was particularly competitive.

On stage, the Barcelona star had to improvise her speech. “Third time in a row and I don’t really know what else to say, the theater is truly impressive. Thanks to France Football. This could have gone to any of you, and if I could share it, I would. It’s been a great year of a very high level, and the teammates here also deserve it,” the Spanish midfielder highlighted.

After thanking her idols for what she’s learned from them, including Iniesta, she concluded by acknowledging her close ones: “It’s great that the awards have been made equal, we’ve managed to keep moving things forward. To Barca, my club, to Joan Laporta, to the staff who fight every day to make us better — all of this is thanks to their work. Finally, I can’t forget my people, my friends, Cristian Martín, my hometown of Ribes… Thank you.”

