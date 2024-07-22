Protests against VAR in Norway took a drastic, and frankly bizarre, twist at the weekend during a an Eliteserien game. Rosenborg BK hosted Lillestrom on Sunday in a match between two mid-table teams. The incidents in the game happened straight from kickoff. Fans launched objects onto the pitch out of frustration with VAR. Although there were no incidents in this game that demanded VAR, Norway has a known disdain for VAR in the Eliteserien. This game was merely a vehicle to voice that frustration with things like tennis balls, smoke bombs and even fish cakes.

After just two minutes of dealing with fans throwing things on the pitch, the referee for the game between Rosenborg and Lillestrom sent the players to the changing room. The match eventually restarted, but things only seemed to get worse. Those in attendance continued to throw things onto the pitch to send their message about VAR. By the 30-minute mark, the referee had seen enough. Rohit Saggi, the official working the contest, said the game could not continue because of the state of the pitch. Smoke bombs blocked any form of consistent viewing. Additionally, the fish cakes did no favors for the quality of the contest.

Saggi went on to say that it is “sad for football” that this had to happen. Likewise, coaches for both Rosenborg and Lillestrom were disappointed in the actions of the fans on Sunday.

“It’s crazy. We are all here to play football, we are not allowed to do that,” Rosenborg manager Alfred Johansson said after the delayed game. “We understand that they have their point of view and attitudes, but we are primarily upset that we don’t get to play our game.”

Players echoed the feeling, citing the contest as a waste of time following their week of training.

Norway debates effectiveness of VAR protests

This may have been a Rosenborg home game, but it was both fans to voice their frustration with VAR. For example, Lillestrom fans waited around after the game to chant about how much they hate VAR. Lillestrom supporters’ group Kanarifansen said it was satisfied with the effectiveness of the protests. “I see it as a victory for those who want to abolish VAR, we get the attention we want,” Joacim Møller, the head of Kanarifansen, said.

Debate remains as to how effective this form of protest is. In Norway, fan groups have long criticizes the time it takes for VAR reviews to happen. The game loses its energy and flow while referees go to look at a screen for a few minutes. Yet, the same thing happened as a result of these protests. Some groups, including the referees and the players, may say these protests have largely the same impact as VAR in the sense that they slow the game down.

However, there have been incidents that show the effectiveness of fan groups. In Sweden, the top leagues opted against using VAR because clubs voiced opposition to the notion. Perhaps the supporters in Norway see that as the ideal form of getting VAR removed.

