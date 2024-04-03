One of the soccer fans’ favorite things to debate is how strong one league is compared to another. A club winning La Liga, such as Real Madrid this season, is not the same task as one of the three clubs battling it out in the Premier League. Given the differences in the quality of the opposition and the fact that these are domestic leagues, it is nearly impossible to directly compare leagues.
One way to compare the two is to use Opta’s power rankings. Opta, a British sports analytics firm, assigns an ability score to each team worldwide. On this scale, the top team in the world, Manchester City, has an ability score of 100. By contrast, the worst team in the world has an ability score of zero. Clubs earn points on their Elo rating by beating teams ranking higher than them. Consequently, losing to teams with a lower rating deducts more points from a side’s ability score.
It is a vastly technical process that the number wizards at Opta have been practicing for some time. While there will never be a perfect way to analyze clubs and leagues across competitions, this is perhaps the best holistic approach.
The top 30 men’s soccer leagues in the world
The following ratings are the average club rating for every team in a domestic league as of April 3, 2024. These numbers constantly change with the world’s leagues in action. With continental competition, for example, these numbers change often.
|RANK
|LEAGUE
|AVERAGE CLUB RATING
|1
|Premier League
|87.59
|2
|La Liga
|84.8
|3
|Serie A
|84.7
|4
|Bundesliga
|84.3
|5
|Ligue 1
|83.6
|6
|Primeira Liga
|77.47
|7
|English Championship
|76.38
|8
|Superligaen
|76.12
|9
|La Liga 2 (Segunda)
|75.48
|10
|Brasileirao
|75.31
|11
|Liga MX
|75.16
|12
|Russian Premier League
|75.15
|13
|Major League Soccer
|75.1
|14
|Swiss Super League
|74.81
|15
|Eredivisie
|74.79
|16
|Turkish Super Lig
|74.54
|17
|Argentine Primera
|74.53
|18
|2. Bundesliga
|74.39
|19
|Austrian Bundesliga
|74.21
|20
|HNL Croatia
|74.03
|21
|K League
|73.49
|22
|J League
|73.39
|23
|Eliteserien
|72.99
|24
|Allsvenskan
|72.18
|25
|Cyprus First Division
|72.08
|26
|Saudi Pro League
|72.01
|27
|Czech First League
|71.81
|28
|Greek Super League
|70.76
|29
|Scottish Premiership
|70.25
|30
|Ekstraklasa
|69.41
If you need any indication of how fast these rankings can change, look no further than two weeks prior. Again, these rankings apply specifically to April 3, 2024. On March 26, 2024, Major League Soccer cracked the top 10. Now, it is no longer the highest-rated league in North America. Instead, that honor belongs to Liga MX.
Since those rankings from just a few weeks ago, Liga MX sides have had strong results against Major League Soccer in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Averages ranked among the top soccer leagues in the world
Looking at the above chart, certain teams from those leagues prop up each of those leagues. The Eredivisie is one example. PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord rank in the top 40 clubs in the world. However, those two clubs are dragged down by Vitesse, Excelsior and Volendam. None of those clubs creep into the top 900 clubs in the world. Consequently, the league’s average ranks it as No. 15 in the world.
On the other hand, having a compact league can help the rankings. Major League Soccer shows that, as the highest-ranking team is the Columbus Crew, at No. 145. Twenty-five of MLS’s 29 teams are inside the top 500 clubs in the world That greatly helps the league’s positioning on average.
That said, here are the top clubs from each of those divisions to get a grasp on where they fall. The league rank on the left side is where the average falls. As a result, the best club’s rating will not follow numerical order.
|League Rank
|League
|Best rated club
|Best club’s rating
|1
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|100
|2
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|97.5
|3
|Serie A
|Inter Milan
|97.3
|4
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|94
|5
|Ligue 1
|PSG
|95.2
|6
|Primeira Liga
|Sporting CP
|89.7
|7
|Championship
|Leeds
|83.6
|8
|Superligaen
|Kobenhavn
|82.6
|9
|Segunda Division
|Eibar
|78.5
|10
|Brasileirao
|Palmeiras
|80.6
|11
|Liga MX
|Club America
|83.1
|12
|Russian Premier League
|Zenit
|82.8
|13
|MLS
|Columbus Crew
|79.6
|14
|Swiss Super League
|Young Boys
|80.8
|15
|Eredivisie
|PSV Eindhoven
|88.6
|16
|Turkish Super Lig
|Fenerbahce
|86
|17
|Argentine Primera
|River Plate
|80.8
|18
|2. Bundesliga
|St. Pauli
|80.4
|19
|Austrian Bundesliga
|RB Salzburg
|86.3
|20
|HNL (Croatia)
|Dinamo Zagreb
|82
|21
|K League
|Ulsan
|78
|22
|J League
|Vissel Kobe
|78.4
|23
|Eliteserien
|Bodo/Glimt
|82.6
|24
|Allsvenskan
|Malmo FF
|77.8
|25
|Cyprus First division
|APOEL
|79.7
|26
|Saudi Pro League
|Al Hilal
|86.4
|27
|Czech
|Slavia Praha
|83.7
|28
|Greek Super League
|PAOK
|81.3
|29
|Scottish Premiership
|Rangers
|83.1
|30
|Ekstraklasa
|Rakow Czestochowa
|79.1
Looking at the ‘best of the worst’ clubs in each league
It would also be fair to see the bottom half of these extremes to even out.
|Rank
|League
|Worst rated club
|Worst club’s rating
|1
|Premier League
|Sheffield United
|79.3
|2
|La Liga
|Almeria
|76.5
|3
|Serie A
|Salernitana
|76.5
|4
|Bundesliga
|Darmstadt 98
|76.6
|5
|Ligue 1
|Metz
|76.8
|6
|Primeira Liga
|Portimonense
|70.9
|7
|Championship
|Rotherham United
|69.6
|8
|Superligaen
|Hvidovre
|69.5
|9
|Segunda Division
|Villarreal II
|71.3
|10
|Brasileirao
|Criciuma
|72.7
|11
|Liga MX
|Juarez
|69.6
|12
|Russian Premier League
|Sochi
|71.2
|13
|MLS
|Toronto FC
|69.6
|14
|Swiss Super League
|Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy
|69.6
|15
|Eredivisie
|Volendam
|66.5
|16
|Turkish Super Lig
|Istanbulspor
|66.7
|17
|Argentine Primera
|Tigre
|70.1
|18
|2. Bundesliga
|Hansa Rostock
|70.2
|19
|Austrian Bundesliga
|Austria Lustenau
|67.1
|20
|HNL (Croatia)
|Rudes
|65.5
|21
|K League
|Suwon
|68.6
|22
|J League
|Sagan Tosu
|69.8
|23
|Eliteserien
|Sandefjord
|68.7
|24
|Allsvenskan
|Halmstad
|68.5
|25
|Cyprus First division
|AE Zakakiou
|63.6
|26
|Saudi Pro League
|Al Hazm
|65.7
|27
|Czech
|Ceske Budejovice
|65.4
|28
|Greek Super League
|Kifisia
|63.5
|29
|Scottish Premiership
|Livingston
|62.6
|30
|Ekstraklasa
|Lks Lodz
|67.4
