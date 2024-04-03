One of the soccer fans’ favorite things to debate is how strong one league is compared to another. A club winning La Liga, such as Real Madrid this season, is not the same task as one of the three clubs battling it out in the Premier League. Given the differences in the quality of the opposition and the fact that these are domestic leagues, it is nearly impossible to directly compare leagues.

One way to compare the two is to use Opta’s power rankings. Opta, a British sports analytics firm, assigns an ability score to each team worldwide. On this scale, the top team in the world, Manchester City, has an ability score of 100. By contrast, the worst team in the world has an ability score of zero. Clubs earn points on their Elo rating by beating teams ranking higher than them. Consequently, losing to teams with a lower rating deducts more points from a side’s ability score.

It is a vastly technical process that the number wizards at Opta have been practicing for some time. While there will never be a perfect way to analyze clubs and leagues across competitions, this is perhaps the best holistic approach.

The top 30 men’s soccer leagues in the world

The following ratings are the average club rating for every team in a domestic league as of April 3, 2024. These numbers constantly change with the world’s leagues in action. With continental competition, for example, these numbers change often.

RANK LEAGUE AVERAGE CLUB RATING 1 Premier League 87.59 2 La Liga 84.8 3 Serie A 84.7 4 Bundesliga 84.3 5 Ligue 1 83.6 6 Primeira Liga 77.47 7 English Championship 76.38 8 Superligaen 76.12 9 La Liga 2 (Segunda) 75.48 10 Brasileirao 75.31 11 Liga MX 75.16 12 Russian Premier League 75.15 13 Major League Soccer 75.1 14 Swiss Super League 74.81 15 Eredivisie 74.79 16 Turkish Super Lig 74.54 17 Argentine Primera 74.53 18 2. Bundesliga 74.39 19 Austrian Bundesliga 74.21 20 HNL Croatia 74.03 21 K League 73.49 22 J League 73.39 23 Eliteserien 72.99 24 Allsvenskan 72.18 25 Cyprus First Division 72.08 26 Saudi Pro League 72.01 27 Czech First League 71.81 28 Greek Super League 70.76 29 Scottish Premiership 70.25 30 Ekstraklasa 69.41

If you need any indication of how fast these rankings can change, look no further than two weeks prior. Again, these rankings apply specifically to April 3, 2024. On March 26, 2024, Major League Soccer cracked the top 10. Now, it is no longer the highest-rated league in North America. Instead, that honor belongs to Liga MX.

Since those rankings from just a few weeks ago, Liga MX sides have had strong results against Major League Soccer in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Averages ranked among the top soccer leagues in the world

Looking at the above chart, certain teams from those leagues prop up each of those leagues. The Eredivisie is one example. PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord rank in the top 40 clubs in the world. However, those two clubs are dragged down by Vitesse, Excelsior and Volendam. None of those clubs creep into the top 900 clubs in the world. Consequently, the league’s average ranks it as No. 15 in the world.

On the other hand, having a compact league can help the rankings. Major League Soccer shows that, as the highest-ranking team is the Columbus Crew, at No. 145. Twenty-five of MLS’s 29 teams are inside the top 500 clubs in the world That greatly helps the league’s positioning on average.

That said, here are the top clubs from each of those divisions to get a grasp on where they fall. The league rank on the left side is where the average falls. As a result, the best club’s rating will not follow numerical order.

League Rank League Best rated club Best club’s rating 1 Premier League Manchester City 100 2 La Liga Real Madrid 97.5 3 Serie A Inter Milan 97.3 4 Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 94 5 Ligue 1 PSG 95.2 6 Primeira Liga Sporting CP 89.7 7 Championship Leeds 83.6 8 Superligaen Kobenhavn 82.6 9 Segunda Division Eibar 78.5 10 Brasileirao Palmeiras 80.6 11 Liga MX Club America 83.1 12 Russian Premier League Zenit 82.8 13 MLS Columbus Crew 79.6 14 Swiss Super League Young Boys 80.8 15 Eredivisie PSV Eindhoven 88.6 16 Turkish Super Lig Fenerbahce 86 17 Argentine Primera River Plate 80.8 18 2. Bundesliga St. Pauli 80.4 19 Austrian Bundesliga RB Salzburg 86.3 20 HNL (Croatia) Dinamo Zagreb 82 21 K League Ulsan 78 22 J League Vissel Kobe 78.4 23 Eliteserien Bodo/Glimt 82.6 24 Allsvenskan Malmo FF 77.8 25 Cyprus First division APOEL 79.7 26 Saudi Pro League Al Hilal 86.4 27 Czech Slavia Praha 83.7 28 Greek Super League PAOK 81.3 29 Scottish Premiership Rangers 83.1 30 Ekstraklasa Rakow Czestochowa 79.1

Looking at the ‘best of the worst’ clubs in each league

It would also be fair to see the bottom half of these extremes to even out.

Rank League Worst rated club Worst club’s rating 1 Premier League Sheffield United 79.3 2 La Liga Almeria 76.5 3 Serie A Salernitana 76.5 4 Bundesliga Darmstadt 98 76.6 5 Ligue 1 Metz 76.8 6 Primeira Liga Portimonense 70.9 7 Championship Rotherham United 69.6 8 Superligaen Hvidovre 69.5 9 Segunda Division Villarreal II 71.3 10 Brasileirao Criciuma 72.7 11 Liga MX Juarez 69.6 12 Russian Premier League Sochi 71.2 13 MLS Toronto FC 69.6 14 Swiss Super League Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy 69.6 15 Eredivisie Volendam 66.5 16 Turkish Super Lig Istanbulspor 66.7 17 Argentine Primera Tigre 70.1 18 2. Bundesliga Hansa Rostock 70.2 19 Austrian Bundesliga Austria Lustenau 67.1 20 HNL (Croatia) Rudes 65.5 21 K League Suwon 68.6 22 J League Sagan Tosu 69.8 23 Eliteserien Sandefjord 68.7 24 Allsvenskan Halmstad 68.5 25 Cyprus First division AE Zakakiou 63.6 26 Saudi Pro League Al Hazm 65.7 27 Czech Ceske Budejovice 65.4 28 Greek Super League Kifisia 63.5 29 Scottish Premiership Livingston 62.6 30 Ekstraklasa Lks Lodz 67.4

PHOTOS: IMAGO.