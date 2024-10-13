In a surprising and controversial statement, Brazilian president Lula has suggested that the national team should be restricted to players currently playing in the Brazilian domestic league. Thus, excluding stars who have made their careers in European clubs. This move could fundamentally alter the composition of the Seleção and disrupt the nation’s longstanding tradition of fielding internationally-based talent.

President Lula made the provocative comments following Brazil’s narrow 2-1 victory over Chile in the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The match saw impressive performances from players based in Brazil. Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus—both from the Brazilian league—scored the decisive goals. These standout contributions prompted Lula to question the need to rely on international players. Some of them are among the biggest names in Brazil and global soccer, such as Vinicius, Neymar, and Alisson Becker.

In a radio interview, Lula remarked, “Those who play abroad are not better than those who are here. There is no Garrincha or Romario overseas, just a bunch of young players who are not yet stars”. He continued by praising the home-grown talent and implied that the Europe-based one overshadows it.

Brazil push to prioritize domestic talent over Vinicius, more

Lula’s comments reflect a broader desire to elevate the status of Brazil’s domestic league, the Brasileirão. Particularly, by promoting local players on the international stage. He has already had discussions with Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). They have reportedly talked about the possibility of selecting only players from Brazil-based clubs for the national team.

Lula’s push for this change could see the exclusion of many high-profile Brazilian players from future national team call-ups. The list for Brazil includes Real Madrid stars like Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Endrick. There are also Premier League icons such as Alisson (Liverpool), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), and Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle).

According to Lula, “There are players of equal quality in Brazil, so let’s give them the opportunities”. He believes the time has come to prioritize homegrown talent. Thus, arguing that relying on players from abroad diminishes the potential of Brazil’s domestic league and its players.

Brazil’s recent performances: Factor in Lula’s criticism

If they implement Lula’s proposition, it would mark a dramatic shift in how Brazil approaches international soccer. In the past, the Seleção has included players who had achieved great success in European competitions. Stars like Neymar, Roberto Firmino, and Thiago Silva have provided the backbone of Brazil’s success in major tournaments. For decades, their players have been among the most sought-after exports for top clubs across Europe, contributing to the nation’s reputation as a soccer powerhouse.

Brazil’s recent international form may have fueled Lula’s frustration. The Seleção endured a disappointing Copa America campaign, suffering a quarter-final exit at the hands of Uruguay, and have experienced inconsistent performances during the World Cup qualifiers. This inconsistency has placed pressure on both the players and coach Dorival Junior, who took charge of the team after the Copa America.

The recent victory over Chile, which was spearheaded by Botafogo’s Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus, also seemed to validate Lula’s belief in the potential of domestically-based players. The fact that both scorers came from the Brasileirão likely emboldened the president to make his public comments. Brazil’s next match, against Peru on October 15, will be closely watched as speculation grows over how the national team’s composition might change.

