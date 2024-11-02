Cesc Fabregas, currently the head coach of Serie A club Como, had the privilege of witnessing Lionel Messi’s magic up close as a FC Barcelona teammate from 2011 to 2014. Now, the World Cup-winning midfielder and one of Messi’s closest friends has shared his thoughts on who might carry the Argentine star’s torch.

Fabregas pointed to 17-year-old Lamine Yamal as the player who could step into Messi’s role. Yamal turned heads last season after establishing himself as one of Barcelona’s standout players at just 16, with his speed and technical ability prompting comparisons to the club legend. In an interview with ESPN, Fabregas described Yamal as one of soccer’s brightest talents today:

“He’s a unique talent. He’s someone you just have to let go out and play soccer. He’ll always make a difference whether he’s under pressure or not; he always finds the right solution, whether it’s an individual move, a quick one-two, the final pass, or keeping the play going. He’s able to read the game and understand what it needs.”

Fabregas also praised Yamal’s remarkable composure on the pitch, despite his young age: “He shows signs of being a great player, a very mature player. And what I like most is that it looks like he’s playing on the street. It all seems so easy for him,” he added.

Fabregas is a two-time EURO winner with Spain (2008 and 2012) and World Cup winner in 2010. On the other hand, Yamal turned into the youngest player to ever win an EURO with 17. With this record in mind, the coach is conscious that if Yamal keeps going this way, he could be one of the greatest players ever.

Fabregas on the Messi-Yamal comparison

Given that both players came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, comparisons between Yamal and Messi are inevitable. However, Fabregas voiced caution about drawing direct parallels between the two:

“I understand the comparisons, but I don’t like them because I think each player is different, and we all have our own story. Now Lamine needs to follow his own path and create his own journey. Yes, it’s evident that there are signs that always remind you of what Leo used to be. I think it’s completely normal, especially for Barcelona fans who are coming out of a difficult period, with some challenges,” Fabregas said.

“So I believe the excitement that Lamine brings today is very important. He’s like Leo, you know, in tough times, he steps up for the team, and I think with Lamine, the potential is there for him to do very well for many years at Barcelona,” the Spaniard ended.