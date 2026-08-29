Enzo Fernandez expected to miss Chelsea’s clash with Brighton amid Manchester City transfer saga

Enzo Fernandez is expected to be left out of Chelsea’s squad once again for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brighton, according to Fabrizio Romano. The expectation comes as the Argentine midfielder’s proposed move to Manchester City continues to dominate the conversation around his future at Stamford Bridge.

“There is an expectation that Enzo Fernandez does not play this Sunday again for Chelsea,” Romano reported. “Enzo is really affected by the transfer story with City“. The report adds that Fernandez has given his green light to the move and would like to leave, further complicating his standing within Xabi Alonso’s squad just days after being held out of the Carabao Cup win over Luton Town.

Fernandez reportedly has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms, though the deal ultimately hinges on the two clubs reaching an agreement, with no club-to-club talks confirmed as of yet.

Chelsea had previously set a £120 million asking price for the midfielder, a figure that may have climbed further given the limited time left before the transfer window shuts.

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With the deadline now just days away on Tuesday, September 2, pressure is mounting on both clubs to resolve the situation one way or another. Whether Fernandez’s absence from Sunday’s squad is tied to a looming move or simply a continuation of Alonso’s rotation policy remains to be seen, but the growing noise around his future suggests his time at Chelsea could be nearing its end.

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see also Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Contacts continue with Enzo Fernandez’s camp

Contacts have reportedly resumed between Manchester City and Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, according to Romano, with the two sides awaiting a “famous bid” as the saga enters what he described as its crucial stages.

“I still don’t expect him to play tomorrow. I expect direct contacts to happen,” Romano added, while noting that Chelsea ultimately have the final say on any move before the deadline arrives.