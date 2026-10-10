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Jordan Henderson joins Cristiano Ronaldo in rare Premier League club with historic Chelsea performance

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Henderson.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson turned back the clock on Saturday scoring a brace and setting up another goal in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The 36-year-old midfielder’s performance put him in rare company, as he became the oldest player for any club to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo did it in 2022.

Henderson wasted no time making his mark. He opened the scoring after just over a minute, sweeping in a first-time finish off the inside of the far post after Cole Palmer dribbled into the box and pulled the ball back.

Moments later he turned provider, helping set up Morgan Rogers for the second goal, giving him a goal and an assist inside two minutes and 29 seconds, a combination only Emile Heskey has managed faster in Premier League history.

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The numbers behind the night go beyond the speed. According to Opta, Henderson is the oldest player to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2022, when the Portuguese star was 37 and scored a hat-trick against Norwich. At 36 years and 115 days, he also became the oldest Chelsea player ever to do so, overtaking a list that previously included Gianluca Vialli.

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For Henderson, the performance was also a statement for his team, as it helped Chelsea secure its first top-flight win since the end of August. João Pedro added two goals of his own, while Evanilson scored a consolation for Bournemouth, but the night belonged to the veteran midfielder.

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How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo need to reach 1,000? Updated tally after Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match vs Diriyah

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How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo need to reach 1,000? Updated tally after Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match vs Diriyah

Ronaldo continues to shine at 41

The comparison is also timely. Ronaldo, now 41, scored his 980th career goal for Al Nassr on Friday, October 9, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute of a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah. The goal came in his first match since leaving the Portugal camp and helped lift Al Nassr to 19 points, level with Al Qadsiah at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Ronaldo’s latest strike is his fourth of the Saudi Pro League season, and he is already looking to add to a strong record in the competition. He won the Golden Boot in 2023-24 with a league-record 35 goals and again in 2024-25 with 25, then scored 28 last season, when Julián Quiñones edged him out on the final day with 33.

That means he has scored 88 league goals over his last three seasons, and he now chases a third Golden Boot. For now, though, Ivan Toney is a long way ahead with 11 goals, which leaves Ronaldo seven behind, but there is still plenty of the season left to close the gap.

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Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al Nassr to victory, but the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot still seems far away

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