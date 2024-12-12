Real Madrid officially confirmed that forward Kylian Mbappé sustained a left thigh injury. The announcement follows Mbappé’s substitution during Tuesday’s Champions League match against Atalanta.

Real Madrid’s statement read: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the thigh of his left leg. Pending evolution.”

Mbappé opened the scoring against Atalanta in the tenth minute but showed signs of discomfort around the half-hour mark, leading to his replacement by Rodrygo Goes.

Following the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti downplayed the injury, describing it as an overload. However, the club’s official statement confirms a thigh injury. The extent of the injury and the recovery timeline remain unclear, although early reports suggested Mbappé would miss Saturday’s La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano. His participation in next week’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup final is also uncertain.

Impact of Mbappé’s absence

Mbappé’s potential absence would be a significant blow to Real Madrid. He’s a key player and his contributions are crucial for the team’s success. His availability for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will be closely monitored.

Real Madrid’s official confirmation of Mbappé’s thigh injury increases uncertainty surrounding his participation in upcoming matches. While the severity of the injury and his return date remain unclear, this setback is a concern for Real Madrid. The team’s ability to maintain its momentum depends heavily on its key players.