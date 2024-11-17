Brazilian superstar Neymar has been the subject of ongoing speculation following a string of injuries that have kept him sidelined for over a year. Recently, rumors emerged suggesting that Neymar was planning to terminate his contract with Al Hilal to join his beloved Santos as a free agent. However, the player’s agent has now set the record straight.

On Sunday, Argentine journalist and transfer market expert Cesar Luis Merlo reported that Neymar had already reached an agreement with Santos and was working on ending his deal in Saudi Arabia. The story quickly gained traction, prompting Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi, to issue a response.

“There are no talks ongoing for Neymar to leave Al Hilal. He’s under contract and very happy there,” Zahavi told Fabrizio Romano, who shared the statement via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Zahavi also emphasized that any reports regarding Neymar’s future should only be considered credible if they come from him or Neymar’s father: “Neymar’s father and me, we are the only people who can talk about Ney’s future. I don’t know where recent rumors are coming from.”

Despite Zahavi’s denial, discussions about Neymar’s possible return to Santos have continued, with several figures from the Brazilian club expressing interest. Santos President Marcelo Teixeira, speaking to ESPN, acknowledged the possibility of Neymar’s return following the club’s promotion to Brazil’s top division. Given Neymar’s limited appearances for Al Hilal—just seven games since signing—it’s likely that speculation about his future will persist until the winter transfer window opens in January 2025.

Merlo stands by his report

Cesar Luis Merlo, the journalist who initially broke the story, remains confident in the accuracy of his report. In response to Zahavi’s denial, Merlo doubled down on his claims, saying:

“Neymar’s agent publicly denies the rumors about Santos. I stand by every word I’ve published. Thank God, in Brazil, people know how I work. As has happened many times before, time will be responsible for putting things in their place,” said the Argentine journalist.

Concerns about Neymar’s role at Al Hilal

While Zahavi asserts that Neymar is happy at Al Hilal, there are factors that could potentially lead to his departure. Notably, Neymar is not included in Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League roster, which could force the club to make a transfer to resolve the situation. Additionally, questions about Neymar’s commitment and physical fitness have added to the speculation.

For instance, on Friday, November 8, Neymar faced criticism after being spotted at Rio de Janeiro’s airport during his recovery from his most recent injury. He reportedly traveled to Brazil to celebrate his daughter’s birthday at his mansion. While this personal trip was celebrated by fans back home, it raised concerns among Al Hilal supporters regarding Neymar’s dedication to his rehabilitation process.