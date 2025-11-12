Messi set to make a comeback? Barcelona’s Joan Garcia opens up on the potential return of the Argentine legend

After several years without setting foot in Camp Nou, Lionel Messi surprised everyone by posting a photo late at night at the stadium, thrilling fans. This gesture reignited strong speculation about a potential return on loan to Barcelona during the MLS break. In response, Joan Garcia chose to break his silence regarding the Argentine’s possible return, elaborating on the significant impact of the legend’s post in the dressing room.

“No one expected Messi to do that (coming into Spotify Camp Nou), it’s good what he did. We talked about it in the dressing room, but we didn’t give it much importance either… I hope he can come and play with us, but I don’t know how possible or realistic that is,” Joan Garcia said, via RAC1.

Lionel Messi continues to shine in MLS soccer, having scored 34 goals this season with Inter Miami. With the 2026 World Cup looming, a break from December to early February may not be ideal for maintaining the Argentine’s playing rhythm. Consequently, the option of going out on loan, much like David Beckham and Thierry Henry did, has been suggested as an alternative to keep a competitive pace.

Although Messi’s possible return to Barcelona excited fans, Joan Laporta decided to clarify his stance on this possibility, staying grounded in reality. Lionel has stated he’d like to return to the team at some point in his life, but his reportedly strained relationship with the executive makes this option unlikely in the near future. Furthermore, the Argentine has expressed that he is quite comfortable at Inter Miami, hinting his current intentions.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF enters the pitch to warm up.

Does Laporta regret letting Messi depart from Barcelona?

Despite four years having passed, Lionel Messi remains visibly upset about how Joan Laporta managed his departure from Barcelona. The Argentine star not only left after a fan-less season but also did not receive a farewell that matched his illustrious career. While the executive has expressed a desire to give him a proper tribute, he sparked controversy with his response when asked if he regretted the Argentine’s exit in 2021.

“As it all turned out, I don’t regret anything: Barça are above everyone else. It wasn’t how we all would have liked it to be, but at that moment it wasn’t possible. If the tribute can be redone, we would be happy,” Joan Laporta said, via Catalunya Ràdio.

After Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down as president, Barcelona plunged into a severe economic crisis due to the management during his tenure, making it impossible for Laporta to renew Messi’s contract under LaLiga regulations. According to the executive, forcing the Argentine’s continued presence could have led to severe repercussions for the team, so he chose to reject this option to safeguard the club’s assets and ensure its stability.