Bernardo Silva exit from Man City confirmed with Messi’s MLS and Ronaldo’s SPL among reported options

Bernardo Silva‘s future at Manchester City has been one of the club’s biggest open questions, but with fewer than two months left on his contract, his departure has now been confirmed. Set to become a free agent, the Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move to Lionel Messi‘s MLS or Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League as potential next destinations.

Silva captained Manchester City in their commanding 4-0 FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Liverpool, continuing to play a central role for the club deep into the season. However, Pep Lijnders, Pep Guardiola’s assistant, confirmed after the match that the Portuguese midfielder will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

When asked how City could replace Silva, Lijnders was effusive in his praise for the 31-year-old: “You never replace a player with the same kind of player because they don’t exist. Bernardo Silva is unique, the way he control games, the way he moves, the way he receives, the way he leads, the way he sees the solutions, all these things.“

Even without a formal announcement from Silva himself, Lijnders offered a telling glimpse into what lies ahead. “You never search for a replacement of one type of player. You search for what is needed to grow with the team, and somebody who can fit in the first XI… Every good story comes to an end. I hope he enjoys the last months, because it’s only 6 weeks (left). As a good farewell, he deserves all that attention as well,” Guardiola’s assistant stated.

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool challenges Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

With that candid admission from Ljinders, Silva is now set to leave City after nine years at the club when his deal expires in June 2026. Since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017, the Portuguese has won six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, three Community Shields, two FA Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

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Where will Bernardo Silva go?

As a soon-to-be free agent still performing at the highest level at 31, Silva figures to be one of the most sought-after players of the summer transfer window. Among the leading options reported so far are MLS and the Saudi Pro League, two leagues that have been aggressively building their profiles in the wake of Messi and Ronaldo’s arrivals.

Reports have already surfaced linking Silva with a potential move to join Messi at Inter Miami. Despite the high-profile appeal of that pairing, the Herons would face significant financial hurdles to make it work, particularly with Casemiro also being linked to the Florida club.

On the other hand, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Saudi Pro League is another serious option for the Portuguese. A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, however, comes with its own complications, as the club’s allotment of ten foreign players is already full, with Wesley returning from his loan at Real Sociedad at the end of the 25-26 season, meaning Al Nassr would need to move someone out before Silva could come in.

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Beyond those options, Ben Jacobs has reported that Juventus have already made inquiries, with clubs in Turkey and Spain also said to be monitoring the situation. Silva will be weighing both sporting ambition and personal considerations in making his decision, while the MLS and SPL options each face their own obstacles as European clubs remain very much in the picture.