Kylian Mbappe‘s highly anticipated move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window was supposed to be a triumphant chapter in the club’s storied history. The French superstar, long linked with a transfer to Los Blancos, finally arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the fanfare, there was a hidden concern lurking behind the scenes—a red flag that Real Madrid chose to ignore. Now, with a series of underwhelming performances, doubts are beginning to surface about whether the club made the right decision.

Mbappe’s start in Madrid has been anything but smooth. While he has managed to score nine goals in 18 games, only two goals in his last nine appearances suggest a worrying dip in form. His struggles were epitomized in a Champions League clash against Liverpool, where a missed penalty and lackluster play raised eyebrows. He was effectively neutralized by Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, a far cry from the devastating forward who tormented defenses at PSG.

What makes the Frenchman’s struggle more perplexing is that his drop in form was not entirely unexpected. According to Relevo, Los Blancos were aware of his physical decline even before securing his signature. However, the club chose to overlook this alarming trend, convinced that his star power and goal-scoring potential would outweigh any concerns.

Hidden red flag: Physical decline

Before finalizing Mbappe’s transfer, Real Madrid received a detailed report warning that his physical performance had been declining steadily since 2018 when he helped France win the World Cup. The report highlighted decreases in crucial metrics such as distance covered, high-intensity efforts, and sustained sprint speed. Despite these findings, the allure of signing one of the world’s top players on a free transfer was too tempting to resist.

Mbappe’s physical struggles are now glaringly evident. He averages 8.9 km covered per game, the lowest among his Whites teammates, far behind Jude Bellingham (10.4 km) and Fede Valverde (10.2 km). Even Vinicius, who also thrives on speed, covers 9.6 km per game.

Adjusting to new reality

While Mbappe remains fast—clocking 10.9 seconds over 100 meters in a match earlier this year—his once-blistering pace no longer instills the same fear in defenders. His reduced physical output has forced him to rethink his playing style. Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged this challenge, stating that Mbappe must “adjust his game” to compensate for his evolving physical limitations.

The absence of key players due to injuries has exacerbated the issue. Without a settled system or consistent lineup, Mbappe’s adaptation has been even more difficult. His struggles are not purely physical; confidence also plays a role. Ancelotti noted, “He and everyone else must do better. We must support him and be patient. It’s a collective problem, not an individual one.”

In a bid to reignite Mbappe’s form, Real Madrid has reportedly reached out to Zinedine Zidane, not as a replacement for Ancelotti but as a mentor. Zidane’s close relationship with Mbappe could provide the psychological boost the forward needs. The France great, who identified the 25-year-old as a future star during his early career, could be instrumental in helping the Frenchman regain his confidence.