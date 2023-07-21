Since making his way back to La Liga with Real Sociedad, David Silva has been spectacular.

The former Manchester City star’s stellar performance last season was a major factor in his club’s success. Real Sociedad qualified for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign. There is little hope, though, that the 37-year-old midfielder will be able to take part in the forthcoming season’s tournament.

The Basque club acknowledged he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during pre-season training. As a result, he will miss at least the start of the campaign. The club scheduled further tests to determine the full extent of the David Silva injury.

Could this end Silva’s career?

“David Silva had to leave yesterday’s training session due to discomfort in his left knee. In the imaging tests performed, an anterior cruciate ligament injury was observed. At this moment it is pending to be evaluated by a specialist, something that will take place next week”, the official statement by La Real said.

ACL injuries are notorious for causing lengthy absences. There is a chance Silva is out for the entire campaign.

The 37-year-old Silva spent the last three seasons at Sociedad following a brilliant run in the Premier League. There, Silva won four league titles. With Spain, he won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships before calling it quits with the national team.

Sociedad identifies ideal replacement for David Silva injury

After losing David Silva to injury, Real Sociedad has reportedly set its eyes on signing free agent Isco. The Basque team has made signing the Spanish international its top priority. Isco departed Sevilla last year in December.

Over the past few years, his career has taken a sharp decline, with the once-promising, playmaker now struggling to perform at a satisfactory level. Last summer, the 31-year-old left Real Madrid for Sevilla to revitalize his career. Unfortunately, challenges marred his time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Despite his efforts, he failed to make the desired impact. In addition, to add to his woes, his tenure in Andalusia came to an abrupt end just a few months later due to a falling out with the sporting director Monchi.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT