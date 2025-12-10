Cruz Azul vs. Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas clash

After winning the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, Cruz Azul face Flamengo, winners of the 2025 Copa Libertadores, today in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas. Although both teams have demonstrated great form, they arrive at different points in their season. While La Maquina have been recently eliminated in the semifinals of the 2025 Liga MX, Flamengo are riding high after a victory in the Brasileirao, where they were crowned the best team in South America.

Cruz Azul managed to surprise everyone by establishing as a dominant team. Coach Vicente García managed to impose formidable consistency, leading them to become champions of the Champions Cup. However, the front office decided to fire him to bet on Nicolás Larcamón, who managed to maintain great consistency, but they are coming off being eliminated in Liga MX. Nonetheless, Gabriel Fernandez and Angel Sepulveda can make the difference in today’s game.

Unlike La Maquina, Flamengo stand as the most dominant team in South America. With a stellar roster led by Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Jorge Carrascal, they have recently won both the Brasileirao and Copa Libertadores. Moreover, coach Filipe Luis has crafted a solid team with great defensive balance and a strong offense, making them the top favorites. However, they still need to demonstrate their physical capacity following their championship celebrations.

Far from being a regular game, the match between Cruz Azul and Flamengo carries significant stakes, as the winner will secure a spot in the playoffs of the FIFA International Cup 2025, where they will face Pyramids. Consequently, both teams are intensely focused on today’s game, which promises a fiercely competitive encounter.

Gabriel Fernandez of Cruz Azul celebrates with Angel Sepulveda after scoring a goal.

Cruz Azul predicted lineup vs. Flamengo

Ahead of today’s match against Flamengo, Cruz Azul arrive with three key absences: Kevin Mier, Jesús Orozco, and Andrés Montaño. However, coach Nicolás Larcamón maintains full confidence in Andrés Gudiño in goal, Willer Ditta in defense, and Gabriel Fernández in the attack. Their biggest challenge will be maintaining defensive consistency against the Brazilian team, which has one of the most imposing offenses on the continent.

With this in mind, Cruz Azul could lineup as follows: Andres Gudiño; Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Gonzalo Piovi; Omar Campos, Lorenzo Faravelli, Jeremy Marquez, Carlos Rotondi; José Ignacio Rivero, Luka Romero; Gabriel Fernandez.

Flamengo predicted lineup vs. Cruz Azul

Flamengo arrive at the match against Cruz Azul with the key players who propelled their impressive campaign under coach Filipe Luis. However, the Mengão will miss Pedro due to injury, while Allan Souza and Matías Viña are unavailable for personal reasons. Despite these absences, the team’s considerable squad depth ensures it remain resilient. Moreover, Giorgian De Arrascaeta is poised to be a decisive factor in the match.

Considering this, Flamengo could lineup as follows: Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Erik Pulgar, Jorginho; Jorge Carrascal, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Samuel Lino; Bruno Henrique.

