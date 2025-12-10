How to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Cruz Azul vs Flamengo
|WHAT
|2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas
|WHEN
|12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Wednesday, December 10, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
A headline-worthy showdown arrives with silverware on the line as two powerhouses from opposite sides of the hemisphere collide in a can’t-miss international test. Fresh off a deep Liga MX run, CONCACAF titleholder Cruz Azul looks to add another statement win when it squares off against a Flamengo squad that has defined dominance in 2025.
The Brazilian giants have already locked up both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao, entering this matchup with momentum and the chance to cap a historic season with yet another trophy. With pride, prestige, and continental bragging rights in play, this clash between North and South America promises elite-level intensity—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
More details on how to watch
