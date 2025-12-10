Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFA Derby of the Americas
Comments

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Henrique of Flamengo
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesBruno Henrique of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruz Azul vs Flamengo
WHAT 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Wednesday, December 10, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A headline-worthy showdown arrives with silverware on the line as two powerhouses from opposite sides of the hemisphere collide in a can’t-miss international test. Fresh off a deep Liga MX run, CONCACAF titleholder Cruz Azul looks to add another statement win when it squares off against a Flamengo squad that has defined dominance in 2025.

The Brazilian giants have already locked up both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao, entering this matchup with momentum and the chance to cap a historic season with yet another trophy. With pride, prestige, and continental bragging rights in play, this clash between North and South America promises elite-level intensity—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cruz Azul vs. Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas clash

Cruz Azul vs. Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas clash

Even though Cruz Azul haven't been in top form after getting eliminated in the semifinals of 2025 LigaMX, they have a great opportunity today to revert their current situation as they face Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas. Here are the predicted lineups.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras square off with Flamengo in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final, and fans in the United States can find complete kickoff details along with broadcast information for both TV and streaming platforms right here.

How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Fluminense receive Flamengo in the Matchday 34 of the Brasileirao 2025. Fans in the USA can find here the complete kickoff details and broadcast options for both TV and streaming platforms.

Barcelona coach Flick makes things clear on Lamine Yamal’s reaction to being subbed in Champions League win vs. Frankfurt

Barcelona coach Flick makes things clear on Lamine Yamal’s reaction to being subbed in Champions League win vs. Frankfurt

Lamine Yamal reacted with a clear discomfort after being subbed off against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League, and head coach Hansi Flick set the record straight on the FC Barcelona star's reaction.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo