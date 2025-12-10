How to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Flamengo WHAT 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Wednesday, December 10, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A headline-worthy showdown arrives with silverware on the line as two powerhouses from opposite sides of the hemisphere collide in a can’t-miss international test. Fresh off a deep Liga MX run, CONCACAF titleholder Cruz Azul looks to add another statement win when it squares off against a Flamengo squad that has defined dominance in 2025.

The Brazilian giants have already locked up both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao, entering this matchup with momentum and the chance to cap a historic season with yet another trophy. With pride, prestige, and continental bragging rights in play, this clash between North and South America promises elite-level intensity—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide

