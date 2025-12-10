Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

Despite immense pressure, Arne Slot secured a crucial victory for Liverpool against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Unlike in previous matches, the Reds excelled defensively, strengthening their play from back to front. While they didn’t dominate offensively, Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty that secured the win. After the game, the coach hinted at a possible return for Mohamed Salah amid the ongoing drama, suggesting a key condition for this to happen.

At the post-game press conference vs Inter Milan, Liverpool coach Arne Slot was asked on Amazon Prime if he planned to speak with Salah in the coming days. He responded: “You say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be, does the player think he’s made a mistake as well?…I haven’t said I’m not going to talk to him. And the next question is should the initiative come from me or from him. Now that’s another question to answer.”

Even though Slot did not say it directly, the coach implied that Salah needs to step forward and acknowledge his mistake. As a result, the Egyptian must decide whether to remain apart from Liverpool’s sporting project or reintegrate into the team. Furthermore, his return would benefit both sides: The 33-year-old veteran could prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and the Reds might regain their offensive spark, as Alexander Isak keeps raising doubts.

Arne Slot signals a tactical change in Liverpool that could rock Salah

After the departure of Luis Díaz, Arne Slot has shown clear intentions to modernize his lineup tactically at Liverpool. With the multimillion-dollar arrivals of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, the coach has decided to opt for an attack with two strikers, ending the traditional wide winger role that Mohamed Salah used to occupy. With this change, the Reds have managed to show improved offensive control, hinting at a positive effect.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts

Although Cody Gakpo remains a key player, the Dutchman tends to operate more as a second striker, which could allow him to adapt to a two-forward system alongside Isak or Ekitike. This is not the case with Salah, who needs space on the wing to perform at his best, meaning that his potential return to the team would require a role readaptation or could lead to a transfer to another club.

Slot may have not completely ruled out the possibility of using a traditional wide winger, but he no longer has several players with this profile in the squad. After the departure of Luis Díaz and the drama with Salah, only the young Rio Ngumoha remains as a left winger with dribbling and speed. Therefore, the move toward two central forwards seems to be the solution, giving the team a new direction in this new era.