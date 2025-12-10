Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.
© Justin Setterfield/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesArne Slot, Manager of Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

Despite immense pressure, Arne Slot secured a crucial victory for Liverpool against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Unlike in previous matches, the Reds excelled defensively, strengthening their play from back to front. While they didn’t dominate offensively, Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty that secured the win. After the game, the coach hinted at a possible return for Mohamed Salah amid the ongoing drama, suggesting a key condition for this to happen.

At the post-game press conference vs Inter Milan, Liverpool coach Arne Slot was asked on Amazon Prime if he planned to speak with Salah in the coming days. He responded: “You say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be, does the player think he’s made a mistake as well?…I haven’t said I’m not going to talk to him. And the next question is should the initiative come from me or from him. Now that’s another question to answer.”

Even though Slot did not say it directly, the coach implied that Salah needs to step forward and acknowledge his mistake. As a result, the Egyptian must decide whether to remain apart from Liverpool’s sporting project or reintegrate into the team. Furthermore, his return would benefit both sides: The 33-year-old veteran could prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and the Reds might regain their offensive spark, as Alexander Isak keeps raising doubts.

Arne Slot signals a tactical change in Liverpool that could rock Salah

After the departure of Luis Díaz, Arne Slot has shown clear intentions to modernize his lineup tactically at Liverpool. With the multimillion-dollar arrivals of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, the coach has decided to opt for an attack with two strikers, ending the traditional wide winger role that Mohamed Salah used to occupy. With this change, the Reds have managed to show improved offensive control, hinting at a positive effect.

salah liverpool

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts

Although Cody Gakpo remains a key player, the Dutchman tends to operate more as a second striker, which could allow him to adapt to a two-forward system alongside Isak or Ekitike. This is not the case with Salah, who needs space on the wing to perform at his best, meaning that his potential return to the team would require a role readaptation or could lead to a transfer to another club.

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah’s real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

see also

Mohamed Salah’s real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

Slot may have not completely ruled out the possibility of using a traditional wide winger, but he no longer has several players with this profile in the squad. After the departure of Luis Díaz and the drama with Salah, only the young Rio Ngumoha remains as a left winger with dribbling and speed. Therefore, the move toward two central forwards seems to be the solution, giving the team a new direction in this new era.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a Champions League and Premier League winner amid Mike Maignan’s tense future

Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a Champions League and Premier League winner amid Mike Maignan’s tense future

AC Milan have firmly established themselves as one of Italy’s top teams, spearheaded by Christian Pulisic. However, the Rossoneri face uncertainty with Mike Maignan’s future. Consequently, they are now targeting a Champions League and Premier League-winning goalkeeper.

Salah nominated for prestigious award previously won by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amid Liverpool controversy

Salah nominated for prestigious award previously won by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amid Liverpool controversy

Amid his conflicts at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah could win an award previously earned by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues his global-superstar reign in the Saudi Pro League, it is Salah whose name now echoes through boardrooms in the Middle East—fueling talk of a blockbuster move that could redefine the league’s future.

Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

Gareth Bale cemented his status as a Real Madrid legend, racking up an impressive number of goals and playing key roles in numerous title victories. However, a wave of criticism significantly tarnished his legacy, but the Welshman decided to break his silence and address these rumors.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo