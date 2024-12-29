Christian Pulisic will miss the remainder of 2024 after suffering a new injury, AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca confirmed on Saturday. The American winger was expected to return from a calf problem for Serie A clash against Roma, but a new ankle injury sustained during rehabilitation will keep him sidelined until at least the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Juventus in Saudi Arabia on January 3rd. This new injury is a significant setback for both the player and the club.

Fonseca addressed the situation, stating, “I was hoping Pulisic would be available. He’s fine, he’s recovered from his leg problem, but he’s had an ankle problem for the last two days. It emerged in the recovery process, and he’s not ready to play (on Sunday), not even on the bench.”

The manager’s comments show the disappointment at the player’s injury and suggest that it was an unexpected setback for the player. The injury is likely to impact the club’s performance in the coming games. The timing of the injury, coming as it does during a busy period for the club, is a major issue.

AC Milan has been significantly impacted by injuries, missing eight first-team players in last week’s 1-0 win over Verona. Pulisic, the team’s top scorer, has been strongly linked with a new contract that could extend his stay at the club until he is 30. The ongoing contract talks suggest the player’s value and the confidence that the club has in his ability to make a significant contribution in the future. The timing of the injury, as the club is negotiating a contract extension with the player, will be a significant issue.

USMNT injury concerns: A growing list of absentees

Pulisic’s injury is not an isolated case within the US Men’s National Team (USMNT), with several other key players currently sidelined. Tim Weah is also out until the New Year due to a knee injury, Sergino Dest is recovering from an ACL tear, and Folarin Balogun is set to return from shoulder surgery in April.

Aidan Morris (knee), Josh Sargent (ankle), and Haji Wright (ankle) have also missed time with their respective clubs. This indicates that the team has significant challenges with respect to injuries, and it may impact its ability to compete successfully in the future.