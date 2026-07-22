Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer problems after Saudi Pro League crown come down to one crucial difference with Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr capture the Saudi Pro League title, but the reigning champion has entered the summer transfer window under very different circumstances than many expected. While fans anticipated another ambitious recruitment drive, the club has instead found itself struggling to keep pace with rival Al-Hilal, leaving many wondering why one Riyadh giant is spending freely while the other remains unusually quiet.

The contrast has become one of the biggest talking points in Saudi soccer ahead of the 2026-27 season. As Al-Hilal completes major deals and pursues more international stars, Al-Nassr continues waiting for new arrivals despite lifting the league trophy only weeks ago.

Winning the Saudi Pro League usually provides momentum for the transfer market, but that has not been the case for Al-Nassr. Instead, reports suggest the club has been forced to adopt a cautious approach while trying to stabilize its financial situation before making further additions.

Al-Riyadiyah’s reports indicate salary payments for June were partially delayed for several first-team players, while transfer plans have slowed considerably. Although the club has not officially confirmed the scale of the reported issues, multiple Saudi outlets have described a tighter financial environment than expected for the reigning champion.

The situation has also affected sporting decisions. Marcelo Brozovic’s departure has left a major vacancy in midfield, yet the club has been unable to move quickly for a replacement despite identifying the position as a transfer priority.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

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The crucial difference with Al-Hilal

New head coach Ange Postecoglou arrived after Al-Nassr’s title-winning campaign with the expectation of building on that success. Instead, he begins preparations while waiting to see how much room the club will have to strengthen the squad. When we step back from the players individually, we can see the bigger picture that explains the different transfer-window movements.

The difference is due to a shift in the ownership structure of the teams, since Cristiano Ronaldo’s club is still held by the Public Investment Fund (PIF)‘s permission. After Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, acquired 70% of Al-Hilal, the club was removed from direct PIF control and gained far greater flexibility in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

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Al-Nassr, meanwhile, remains under PIF ownership and continues operating within strict financial oversight and pre-approved transfer budgets. That structure has reportedly limited the club’s ability to complete deals even after winning the league.

The ownership contrast has created two very different realities for Riyadh’s biggest clubs. While the Blue Waves can pursue expensive targets more aggressively, their rival must first satisfy internal financial controls before moving forward.

Al-Hilal wastes no time strengthening

The difference has already become visible through completed transfers. Al-Hilal has secured several domestic additions and is reportedly close to signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham in a $91 million deal, which would become the second-most expensive transfer in Saudi Pro League history.

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That transfer would move ahead of the $88 million Al-Nassr paid for Jhon Duran, with only Neymar’s $103 million arrival remaining higher in league history. Reports have also linked Al-Hilal with players including Alessandro Bastoni and Harry Kane, underlining the club’s continued ambition.

The activity has inevitably increased comparisons between the two clubs. Supporters have watched Simone Inzaghi’s side continue adding talent while Al-Nassr remains focused on balancing sporting priorities with financial limitations.

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