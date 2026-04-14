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Christian Pulisic on alert as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly sets key conditions to stay amid Italy interest

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)

Christian Pulisic finds himself under the spotlight as Massimiliano Allegri’s influence in Italian soccer continues to grow amid rising speculation about a potential Italy national team appointment, with the situation at Milan becoming increasingly tense. At the same time, Allegri’s future is being shaped by internal expectations at the club, while discussions about what he demands to remain in charge continue to circulate behind the scenes.

According to multiple reports in Italy, Allegri has emerged as a leading candidate to take over the national team should Giovanni Malago secure the presidency of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). This scenario has gained traction quickly, especially after strong backing from Serie A clubs ahead of the upcoming election.

The situation is fluid, but “Allegri will become the favorite to become the next Italy national team head coach if the former CONI President is elected”, Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo revealed on X (formerly Twitter). That possibility has placed Milan in a delicate position, with its current manager suddenly at the center of a national rebuild.

What are Allegri’s reported demands to stay?

The uncertainty surrounding Allegri’s future is tied closely to his expectations from the club. At Milan, his position is far from settled. The club has suffered a dip in form in Serie A, with two consecutive defeats raising concerns about Champions League qualification and long-term direction. This has created friction between coaching expectations and transfer planning.

The coach is frustrated with the recruitment strategy, particularly the lack of defensive reinforcements and inconsistency in squad depth, La Gazzetta dello Sport adds. One internal concern is that the hierarchy’s inability to strengthen key areas has directly affected performance levels and tactical flexibility.

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AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on

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The tension has also created a scenario where the 58-year-old boss’ future depends heavily on guarantees. As outlined in La Gazzetta dello Sport’s report, he is expected to demand greater decision-making power over transfers if he remains beyond the season, especially if the club secures a top-four finish.

Allegri’s ‘what if’ clause and how his possible exit route could affect Pulisic

The situation has reached a point where multiple outcomes are being considered inside the club. Allegri’s contract could extend under normal conditions, but that extension is reportedly tied to performance and alignment with management expectations.

If disagreements over transfer policy continue, a potential separation between Allegri and Milan cannot be ruled out, particularly if a national team offer becomes concrete. Italy’s interest adds another layer, giving him an alternative path that avoids the day-to-day pressure of club action.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

This uncertainty inevitably affects players like Christian Pulisic, who has become an important figure in Milan’s attacking setup since moving to the San Siro in 2023. However, his recent form has reflected the wider inconsistency of the team, with 2026 goalscoring output fluctuating as the club struggles to maintain rhythm in front of goal.

Within the squad, questions are being asked about attacking balance, chance creation, and finishing efficiency. A coaching change or tactical reset could directly influence Pulisic’s role and output, especially if Allegri’s system evolves or if a new manager arrives with different ideas.

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