The January transfer window has officially opened, and clubs across the globe are gearing up for the second half of the 2024-25 season. Al Nassr, seeking to bolster their squad and support their star Cristiano Ronaldo, has accepted a €20 million offer from a Ligue 1 side, freeing up a foreign player slot in the team.

Despite strong positions in the AFC Champions League Elite (3rd) and the Arab Club Champions Cup group stage (2nd), Al Nassr has struggled to assert themselves as dominant contenders in the Saudi Pro League. With Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad and reigning champions Al Hilal setting the pace, the pressure is on Al Nassr to make strategic moves in the transfer market.

On January 1, Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes finalized the signing of Fofana, marking the end of his 18-month stint with Al Nassr. The French midfielder departs after playing 19 matches, scoring two goals, and providing just one assist during his time at the Saudi Arabian side.

Fofana joined the club in June 2023 from RC Lens for a €25 million fee after a successful three-year spell in Ligue 1. However, his time in Saudi Arabia fell short of expectations. After six months, he was loaned to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, where he again struggled to make an impact. The loan deal was eventually canceled, and now Al Nassr has recouped €20 million by offloading the player to Rennes.

This move gives Al Nassr both financial flexibility and an opportunity to strengthen their squad around Ronaldo, setting the stage for a potentially transformative transfer window.

Al Nassr’s plans for reinforcement

The sale of Fofana not only brings in funds but also opens up a crucial spot for an international player. Under the Saudi Arabian football federation’s updated rules for 2024, teams are allowed a maximum of 10 foreign players, and Fofana’s departure enables Al Nassr to target a high-profile signing.

One name reportedly on their radar is Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is keen on facilitating Casemiro’s move to Al Nassr during the winter transfer window.

The deal seems plausible on multiple fronts: Casemiro’s limited playing time at Manchester United, the English club’s need to generate funds, Al Nassr’s requirement for a midfield anchor, and the Brazilian’s close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo from their Real Madrid days. All signs point to a potential reunion that could significantly strengthen Al Nassr’s bid for domestic and international glory.