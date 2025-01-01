The Premier League matchup between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Matchday 16 of the 2024-25 season carried significant stakes in the relegation battle. However, the spotlight shifted to Wolves striker Matheus Cunha following a post-match altercation that led to disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA).

The atmosphere at Molineux was charged with tension, particularly as Wolves succumbed to a late 2-1 defeat, edging dangerously close to the relegation zone. While players like Mario Lemina and Rayan Ait-Nouri displayed frustration in past games, it was now Cunha’s actions after the final whistle that drew the most attention.

Following the loss, Cunha reportedly pushed a member of Ipswich’s security staff in the face, allegedly breaking the individual’s glasses. The FA launched an investigation and subsequently found the Brazilian forward guilty of misconduct.

As a result of the incident, Cunha has been handed a two-match suspension, ruling him out of upcoming fixtures against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Bristol City in the FA Cup third round. Additionally, the striker has been fined £80,000 for his behavior.

In a statement, the FA confirmed: “Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024. The forward was charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission.”

Matheus Cunha targeted by Arsenal

Despite Wolves’ precarious position in the league—currently sitting 17th with 16 points, just one above the relegation zone—Cunha has emerged as one of the team’s standout performers this season. His form has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal, who are monitoring the striker’s situation as a potential transfer target.

Wolves have recently shown signs of resurgence under new head coach Vitor Pereira, who replaced Gary O’Neil after the Ipswich loss. During Pereira’s tenure, Cunha has played a pivotal role in key matches, including a 3-0 win against Leicester City, a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, and a thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The Brazilian contributed two goals and an assist during this period.

With 10 goals and 4 assists in 19 matches in the league, his versatility, speed, experience, and his goal scoring prowess makes Cunha a perfect target. Wolves paid $52M to Atletico Madrid to sign him in June 2023, and with his current form, they’ll aim for a higher fee if someone want to take his star from them.