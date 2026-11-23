Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr has come under renewed scrutiny as the Saudi club faces growing financial pressure and questions over its ability to compete for major honors. Despite remaining among the leading sides in the Saudi Pro League, frustration is building around the decisions shaping the club’s direction, with supporters increasingly questioning who should be held accountable.

The debate has intensified following Al-Nassr’s recent defeat to Al-Ahli, which exposed concerns about squad depth, recruitment and the club’s wider ambitions. While Ronaldo’s enormous wages and performances have also attracted criticism, one particular argument has shifted attention towards the people making the biggest decisions behind the scenes.

Al-Nassr has reportedly accumulated liabilities exceeding 800 million Saudi Riyals, equivalent to around $212-$213 million, following years of expensive recruitment and substantial player contracts. The financial pressure has prompted tighter oversight and restrictions on transfer activity, leaving manager Ange Postecoglou with limited opportunities to strengthen his squad.

The situation has become particularly frustrating given the club’s ambitions after winning the Saudi Pro League title in 2025-26. The team currently sits third with 28 points from 12 matches, two points behind leaders Al-Hilal, although its rivals have a game in hand.

Position Club Matches W-D-L Goal Difference Points 1. Al-Hilal 11 10-0-1 +23 30 2. Al-Qadsiah 12 9-1-2 +20 28 3. Al-Nassr 12 9-1-2 +15 28 4. Al-Ahli 12 8-0-4 +11 24 5. Al-Ittihad 11 7-3-1 +10 24 Current Saudi Pro League standings

The club has still enjoyed an impressive campaign offensively, with Ronaldo scoring eight league goals and Joao Felix contributing seven assists. However, defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of midfield balance have become concerns, particularly following the departure of Marcelo Brozovic.

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Recent defeat increases pressure on Ronaldo and Postecoglou

Al-Nassr’s 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli on November 20 brought those weaknesses into sharper focus. Ronaldo opened the scoring but subsequently missed a penalty, allowing Al-Ahli to recover and eventually secure all three points.

Former Al-Nassr player Fuad Anwar criticized the Portuguese forward’s contribution, arguing that his missed spot-kick helped shift the momentum. “But he (Ronaldo) failed to convert the penalty that would have allowed Al-Nassr to stay in control, and that is what gave the Al-Ahli players the motivation to get back into the match, equalize and then win,” he told Arriyadiyah.

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Anwar also defended Postecoglou, pointing to the club’s inability to strengthen during the summer transfer window. He believes the Australian coach has been left working with insufficient squad depth, particularly after Brozovic departed.

New source becomes main target of criticism

The wider frustration has now turned towards Al-Nassr’s ownership, with Saudi sports analyst Sultan Al-Otaibi delivering a particularly blunt assessment of the situation. In a post shared on social media, he argued that responsibility ultimately rests with those controlling the club’s major decisions.

“The primary and ultimate blame for Al Nassr’s problems lies solely with their owners. They’re the ones who appoint the officials, they’re the ones who approve the deals and contracts, and they’re the ones who reject them,” Al-Otaibi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

His comments reflect growing criticism of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds full ownership of Al-Nassr. Critics argue that the financial restrictions imposed by the fund have prevented the club from addressing important weaknesses, despite its continued ambitions to challenge for domestic and continental honors.

PIF’s involvement in financial supervision has also raised questions about the club’s executive structure. Reports of internal changes and restrictions on the authority of senior officials have added to concerns about stability and long-term planning.

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