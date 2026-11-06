Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly drops Al-Nassr exit bombshell after Portugal retirement as potential final appearance date emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo could be approaching another major turning point in his career, with reports suggesting that his future at Al-Nassr is becoming increasingly uncertain following his retirement from international soccer. The Portuguese superstar is reportedly considering bringing his time in Saudi Arabia to an end, although the club hierarchy is determined to keep him in Riyadh.

At 41, Ronaldo remains one of Al-Nassr’s most important players, both on and off the pitch. However, speculation surrounding his next move has intensified, with reports indicating that the 2026-27 campaign could represent the final chapter of his spell at the Saudi Pro League club.

The latest speculation comes shortly after the 41-year-old announced his retirement from Portugal on November 5, 2026. He ended his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, leaving behind a record that made him the highest-scoring player in men’s international soccer. His decision means he can now concentrate entirely on club soccer without the demands of international breaks.

Under coach Ange Postecoglou, Al-Nassr will hope to benefit from his continued availability as the club pursues domestic and continental honors. Ronaldo is also approaching another extraordinary individual milestone. Following a hat-trick in Al-Nassr’s 5-3 victory over Al Kholood on October 29, he reached 985 official career goals, leaving him 15 short of the 1,000-goal target.

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The possibility of retirement has already been discussed by the forward himself. In an August 2026 interview with Vogue, he described the ongoing campaign as “probably my last year of football”, while expressing his desire to leave behind a remarkable legacy.

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Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future takes dramatic turn

According to 365Scores, Ronaldo has informed Al-Nassr officials that the ongoing season could be his last with the club. The report claims that the hierarchy is keen to extend his contract beyond its current expiration date in June 2027.

Al-Nassr is reportedly exploring ways to persuade the forward to remain for another season, while also considering how to honor his contribution if he decides to leave. A potential farewell match and a major celebration are among the plans being discussed, although neither Ronaldo’s departure nor any formal tribute has been confirmed.

Since arriving in Riyadh in early 2023, the Portuguese ace has helped transform the Knight of Najd’s international profile and attracted considerable attention to Saudi soccer. He also played a major role in the club’s reported 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title triumph, scoring 28 league goals during the campaign.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

When could Ronaldo make his final professional appearance?

While Ronaldo has yet to confirm whether he intends to retire after the current campaign, speculation has also emerged about when his final professional appearance could take place.

According to the official Saudi Pro League schedule, May 28, 2027, could become the date of Ronaldo’s final match if he decides to retire at the end of the season. The suggested occasion is particularly significant, as Ange Postecoglou’s players are scheduled to face fierce Riyadh rival Al-Hilal in the final round of the Saudi Pro League.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is challenged by Nasser Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal.

The potential farewell would take place at Kingdom Arena, Al-Hilal’s home ground, giving Ronaldo the opportunity to end his career in one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest soccer rivalries. However, this remains an early speculative prediction rather than a confirmed retirement plan or official announcement.

For now, Al-Nassr is still hoping to convince their captain to extend his stay, and Ronaldo has several months remaining on his current contract. Whether he signs a new deal, pursues another challenge, or retires after reaching 1,000 goals remains uncertain, but his next decision could determine how one of soccer’s most remarkable careers comes to a close.

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