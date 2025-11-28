Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-World Cup trip to Mexico with Portugal at risk over unexpected disagreement

Portugal and Mexico already have their spots secured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament both teams will enter with high expectations. In the months leading up to the event, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team could face Mexico in a friendly, but talks remain complicated due to a scheduling issue.

For weeks, reports have suggested that Portugal could visit North America during the March international break to play friendlies against the United States and Mexico. The latter, however, depends on both sides agreeing on a crucial scheduling detail.

“There is a negotiation going on, because Mexico want the match to be played at night in prime time, while Portugal want the game to air in Europe and are asking for an afternoon or midday kickoff,” reported journalist Gibran Araige on TUDN, cited by Marca.

Mexico and Portugal are separated by the Atlantic Ocean, with roughly 5,400 miles between them. That distance creates a significant time difference of six hours. Those logistical challenges — particularly finding a kickoff time that satisfies both sides — reportedly remain an obstacle in finalizing the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

If the friendly is confirmed, the meeting between Mexico and Portugal would take place during the FIFA break in March, the last one before the World Cup. The proposed date is Saturday, March 28, with Estadio Azteca as the potential venue. The iconic stadium will host the World Cup opener, a match involving Mexico.

Portugal could also visit the United States

Regardless of what happens with the Mexico match, Portugal still have strong chances of traveling to North America in March. Reports indicate that a friendly against the United States is close to being finalized, a match that would serve as preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup.

During that same March international break, speculation suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates could face Christian Pulisic’s team in Atlanta. If confirmed, it would mark CR7’s first match on American soil in 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Mexico and the United States

These potential friendlies for Portugal in March 2026 would give Mexico and the United States an opportunity to measure themselves against a top European opponent. They would also offer the rare chance to face Cristiano Ronaldo — something that has happened only a couple of times.

Ronaldo has played just one match against the United States in his career: a 2–2 draw in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, where he delivered an assist. Against Mexico, the scenario is nearly identical: his only meeting with El Tri came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, a 2–2 draw in which the Portuguese forward also provided an assist.