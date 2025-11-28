Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-World Cup trip to Mexico with Portugal at risk over unexpected disagreement

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's Hirving Lozano.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Francois Nel/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's Hirving Lozano.

Portugal and Mexico already have their spots secured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament both teams will enter with high expectations. In the months leading up to the event, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team could face Mexico in a friendly, but talks remain complicated due to a scheduling issue.

For weeks, reports have suggested that Portugal could visit North America during the March international break to play friendlies against the United States and Mexico. The latter, however, depends on both sides agreeing on a crucial scheduling detail.

“There is a negotiation going on, because Mexico want the match to be played at night in prime time, while Portugal want the game to air in Europe and are asking for an afternoon or midday kickoff,” reported journalist Gibran Araige on TUDN, cited by Marca.

Mexico and Portugal are separated by the Atlantic Ocean, with roughly 5,400 miles between them. That distance creates a significant time difference of six hours. Those logistical challenges — particularly finding a kickoff time that satisfies both sides — reportedly remain an obstacle in finalizing the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal interact following victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

If the friendly is confirmed, the meeting between Mexico and Portugal would take place during the FIFA break in March, the last one before the World Cup. The proposed date is Saturday, March 28, with Estadio Azteca as the potential venue. The iconic stadium will host the World Cup opener, a match involving Mexico.

Advertisement
Rule bent too far for Cristiano Ronaldo in Lionel Messi deja vu? FIFA and Gianni Infantino face 2026 World Cup legal storm after Portugal star’s red card U-turn

see also

Rule bent too far for Cristiano Ronaldo in Lionel Messi deja vu? FIFA and Gianni Infantino face 2026 World Cup legal storm after Portugal star’s red card U-turn

Portugal could also visit the United States

Regardless of what happens with the Mexico match, Portugal still have strong chances of traveling to North America in March. Reports indicate that a friendly against the United States is close to being finalized, a match that would serve as preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup.

During that same March international break, speculation suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates could face Christian Pulisic’s team in Atlanta. If confirmed, it would mark CR7’s first match on American soil in 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Mexico and the United States

These potential friendlies for Portugal in March 2026 would give Mexico and the United States an opportunity to measure themselves against a top European opponent. They would also offer the rare chance to face Cristiano Ronaldo — something that has happened only a couple of times.

Advertisement
Vitinha named favorite for Ballon d’Or by PSG and Tottenham coaches: How many Portuguese players have won it?

see also

Vitinha named favorite for Ballon d’Or by PSG and Tottenham coaches: How many Portuguese players have won it?

Ronaldo has played just one match against the United States in his career: a 2–2 draw in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, where he delivered an assist. Against Mexico, the scenario is nearly identical: his only meeting with El Tri came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, a 2–2 draw in which the Portuguese forward also provided an assist.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico and Paraguay face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the key info, including match details, kickoff time, and how viewers in the USA can watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Mexico U17 will play against Portugal U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 16. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

Mexico face Uruguay in a friendly match, with Hirving Lozano and Federico Valverde as the main attractions.

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

Marquinhos spoke about the possible return of Neymar to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo