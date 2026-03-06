Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Messi is ‘impossible’ to stop, admits DC United coach as he reveals his plans ahead of Inter Miami clash

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami gestures during a friendly match between Alianza Lima and Inter Miami
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami gestures during a friendly match between Alianza Lima and Inter Miami

This Saturday, Inter Miami will play their third official match of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. It will be against DC United at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, a venue expected to be packed due to the huge anticipation surrounding Lionel Messi.

In the hours leading up to the match, the Eagles’ head coach was asked about his plan to stop the Argentine forward. “Lionel Messi is the best in the world. It’s impossible to truly stop him,” Rene Weiler said during a press conference, shared by journalist Jose Armando on X.

Despite acknowledging that stopping Messi is impossible, the coach then explained his plan to make things as difficult as possible for the Inter Miami star on the field. “The key is not giving him space and defending well as a team,” Weiler said.

However, the DC United boss emphasized that focusing only on Messi will not be enough to neutralize the Herons. “It’s not only him. It’s like the benchmark of the league, because they won the league last season. They have very good players and we have to be aware for 90 minutes,” the 52-year-old Swiss coach added. “We have to anticipate all situations very quickly. We have to defend perfectly, otherwise we can’t get a good result.”

DC United head coach Rene Weiler.

DC United head coach Rene Weiler.

The Messi effect in MLS

As happens every time Inter Miami play away from home, local fans’ attention is focused far more on Lionel Messi than on supporting their own team. Rene Weiler also addressed that reality during the press conference.

Advertisement
Messi’s chase for 900th career goal addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano: ‘He’s unbelievable’

see also

Messi’s chase for 900th career goal addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano: ‘He’s unbelievable’

“It’s an honor to face Messi, and we’ve prepared for it like an away game,” the DC United coach admitted. However, Weiler did not hide a certain level of disappointment with that reality: “It’s about business and marketing. I would prefer it to be more about the sport. But it will be an honor to take part in this match in front of 60,000 people.”

Inter Miami’s upcoming challenges

Saturday’s match against DC United will be Inter Miami’s third of the season, following a loss to LAFC and a win over Orlando City. After the trip to Baltimore, the Herons will make their official debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC.

The first leg of the Round of 16 will take place on Wednesday, March 11 at Geodis Park, while the decisive match will be played a week later at Chase Stadium, which will be the Herons’ final game there before the official opening of Nu Stadium. Between those two matches, Lionel Messi and his teammates will also be in MLS action, visiting Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 14.

Advertisement
MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s chase for 900th career goal addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano: ‘He’s unbelievable’

Messi’s chase for 900th career goal addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano: ‘He’s unbelievable’

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano spoke about the milestone of 900 goals that Lionel Messi is on the verge of reaching.

Lionel Messi better than Pele: Donald Trump opens debate with bold claim at Inter Miami’s White House visit as 2025 MLS champions

Lionel Messi better than Pele: Donald Trump opens debate with bold claim at Inter Miami’s White House visit as 2025 MLS champions

United States president Donald Trump welcomed Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates to commemorate the club’s historic 2025 MLS Cup triumph, a milestone moment for the franchise and for soccer in the US.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets establish historic record after stints with Barcelona and Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets establish historic record after stints with Barcelona and Inter Miami

After sharing several seasons at FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have established a historic record in soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return date emerges as injury clouds Portugal’s USMNT and Mexico clashes in 2026 FIFA World Cup build-up

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return date emerges as injury clouds Portugal’s USMNT and Mexico clashes in 2026 FIFA World Cup build-up

As the season enters its decisive stretch and the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, the Portuguese icon faces an uncertain moment following a new injury setback.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo