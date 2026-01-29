Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate leaning toward the Saudi Pro League amid Real Madrid rumors

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

This time of year is usually intense when it comes to rumors, not only because of the January transfer window, but also because clubs begin planning their squads for the upcoming season. In that context, a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Portugal national team appears to have chosen the Saudi Pro League despite speculation linking him to Real Madrid.

“Negotiations at final stages now between Ruben Neves and Al Hilal over new long term deal,” reporter Fabrizio Romano said Thursday via his X account. “Agreement advancing over three year contract despite interest from Europe.

The interest mentioned in the report is tied to speculation over the past few weeks about a potential return for the Portuguese midfielder to one of Europe’s top leagues. Real Madrid were identified as a possible destination starting with the 2026-27 season.

Considering that Neves is under contract with Al Hilal through the end of the current campaign, and could then leave as a free agent for any club he chooses, he has become an attractive option for several major teams. Manchester United have also been mentioned in speculation surrounding a potential move for Ruben.

Ruben Neves of Portugal celebrating.

Al Hilal satisfied with Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves was part of the first major wave of players who left Europe to join the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023, following the path of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had arrived just six months earlier.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly sets conditions to play in Mexico vs. Portugal March friendly

After six seasons in England with Wolverhampton, the midfielder made the move to Al Hilal in exchange for a lucrative salary and has since stood out in Saudi Arabia. He has recorded 119 appearances, 18 goals, and four titles, including the 2023-24 league championship. Those performances have been strong enough for the club to offer him a contract extension.

Neves has his place nearly secured with Portugal

Unlike what happened with many other stars, the move from Europe to the Saudi Pro League did not affect Ruben Neves’ status with his national team. He has continued to receive regular call-ups to the Portugal national team since the summer of 2023, and head coach Roberto Martinez appears to view him as an important part of the squad.

While it is true that Neves has not always been a first-choice option in the lineup, competing for minutes with high-quality players such as Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes, he started four of Portugal’s six matches in World Cup qualifiers. That suggests he has a strong chance of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA tournament this summer in North America.

