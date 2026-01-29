Trending topics:
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema's first Saudi Pro League clash in 2026 in doubt as Al-Ittihad star faces match absence due to bizarre reason

By Martina Alcheva

The Saudi Pro League has spent the last two years selling narratives as much as soccer, and few have been more powerful than the revival of an old Real Madrid teammate duo turned into a rivalry. The mere idea of Cristiano Ronaldo lining up against Karim Benzema once again has been enough to electrify fans across the region. Yet as the calendar edges closer to a potential 2026 showdown, that blockbuster meeting is suddenly under threat.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema appear in the same sentence once more, but this time the story is not about goals, legacy, or Ballon d’Or debates. Instead, uncertainty hangs over the Frenchman’s immediate future, casting doubt over whether soccer’s most decorated modern-era rivalry will even reach the pitch.

When Benzema arrived in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, following Ronaldo’s groundbreaking move months earlier, the league gained something priceless: narrative continuity. Two icons of European dominance, now leading rival clubs, offered instant global relevance. The Portuguese became the face of ambition, while Benzema was positioned as the calm architect of success.

That vision materialized quickly. The 2018 Ballon d’Or star captained Al-Ittihad to a historic league and cup double last season, cementing his importance not just as a scorer, but as a leader. Ronaldo, meanwhile, continued to redefine longevity, dragging Al-Nassr into title contention through sheer force of will. A direct clash between the two in 2026 was meant to be another chapter in that saga. Instead, it now risks becoming a “what if.”

Benzema refuses to play for Al-Ittihad

The first sign that something was wrong came quietly. According to multiple reports, Benzema has asked to be left out of the matchday squad for Al-Ittihad’s upcoming league fixture against Al-Fateh, a move that immediately raises eyebrows. This is not a decision imposed by the coaching staff, nor a reaction to injury.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed the development, noting that the call came directly from the player. “Karim Benzema has asked to be excluded from the Al-Ittihad squad… Decision taken by Benzema. Not a call by [head coach] Sergio Conceicao.” With a high-profile match against Al-Nassr looming just days later, concern quickly turned into alarm. The league’s most marketable rivalry is suddenly in doubt.

The bizarre reason revealed

Reports soon clarified that the 38-year-old’s likely absence is rooted in deep dissatisfaction with a proposed contract renewal. His current deal is set to expire in June, and despite promises of an extension since last summer, a formal offer arrived only days before the transfer window deadline. French outlets Foot Mercato and L’Equipe suggest that the proposal was delivered by the league’s Director of Football, Michael Emenalo, and was viewed by those close to Benzema as deeply disrespectful. The terms were said to be so unfavorable that they amounted to “playing for free,” excluding image rights.

This perception of disrespect prompted Benzema to take a drastic step: withdrawing himself from the squad. Crucially, Al-Ittihad’s own executives appear powerless, as final authority rests with the league itself—effectively making the Saudi Pro League the player’s true employer.

What makes the situation more striking is how quickly the narrative has flipped. Just weeks earlier, Benzema had spoken positively about his future in Saudi Arabia. “I am part of the project, I’m in the right place,” he said in an interview with L’Equipe, signaling his willingness to commit long-term.

That optimism has evaporated. The frustration now threatens not only Benzema’s immediate availability, but also the league’s broader image. Losing the reigning captain and cornerstone of a title-winning team is a significant sporting blow—especially ahead of a potential showdown with Ronaldo’s club.

