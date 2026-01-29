Premier League legend Roy Keane casts doubt on Michael Carrick at Man United: ‘I think you can get a better manager’

Following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, Manchester United decided to appoint Michael Carrick as interim coach until the end of the season. Although his arrival did not convince many fans, the Red Devils have impressed with their performance, beating Manchester City and Arsenal, and getting everyone excited about his permanence in the team. However, Premier League legend Roy Keane has expressed serious doubts about the coach’s permanence in the team.

“I think that he’s got the job, and then if he (Michael Carrick) gets it in the summer then you go; ‘Listen, good luck to him’, but as a caretaker manager, it’s a different animal to being manager of United trying to win league titles over the next two, three, four, five years, whatever it might be. I think you can get a better manager than Carrick, absolutely. But I think he’s doing a good job, perfect timing for him,” Roy Keane said, via Stick To Football.

While Keane’s words have surprised everyone, they merely reflect Manchester United’s mistakes from the past. After José Mourinho was sacked in 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjær was appointed head coach following a successful spell as interim manager. However, the Norwegian did not enjoy the same level of success and was eventually dismissed in 2021. For this reason, the Irish legend acknowledges that appointing Carrick as head coach could be just as risky.

After failures season after season, the Red Devils would be willing to target a manager with a strong track record of success, according to several English outlets. With this in mind, they would look to move away from ‘promising’ coaches such as Ruben Amorim or Erik ten Hag, and instead focus on candidates like Thomas Tuchel or Oliver Glasner, who have already won trophies and have proven they are capable of leading a sporting project like Manchester United’s.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick celebrates a victory.

Not appointing Michael Carrick may prove costly for Manchester United

In his short time at Manchester United, Michael Carrick has shown an imposing ability to lead the club’s project. Not only has he delivered two key victories, but he has also managed to impose a clear style of play and elevate the performances of players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Patrick Dorgu. Despite his evident impact, the Red Devils appear to be leaning toward searching for a different manager for the following season.

Considering the influence Carrick has already had at United, not supporting him as the club’s permanent head coach could be a misstep. Unlike the Solskjær case, he has managed to influence the team beyond results, laying the foundations for a long-term project. Moreover, his status as a club legend gives him significant authority in the dressing room, having been a key figure during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and he could be the right figure to properly redirect the team.

Manchester United may struggle to land a world-class coach in 2026-27

Manchester United have remained closely focused on securing a world-class head coach. In this context, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique have emerged as the club’s supposed top priorities to strengthen the team. However, neither appears entirely certain to join the Red Devils, as both are currently involved in relatively stable projects. With that in mind, United have been forced to explore other profiles that do not fully convince.

With the difficulty of landing Tuchel or Luis Enrique, Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly gained ground as a candidate to take over as the English club’s new head coach. Even so, the Italian is not a proven serial winner either, with Fabrice Hawkins even reporting that he could be dismissed from Olympique Marseille. For that reason, turning to Michael Carrick would not be far-fetched, as there is not a significant difference between him and the Italian.

