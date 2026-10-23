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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Golden Boot chase hits a roadblock as Ivan Toney extends lead in Saudi Pro League

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney.
© Getty ImagesCristano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Golden Boot chase hit a roadblock as the Al Nassr star slipped out of the top 10 of the Saudi Pro League scoring chart despite his team’s win earlier in the day. The Portuguese forward had climbed into that group after finding the net against Al Faisaly, but several of his rivals scored soon after.

Ronaldo entered the top 10 after his header in Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory, his fifth league goal of the season and the 982th of his career. At that point he was part of a large group of players level on five goals, trailing only Ivan Toney, Youssef En-Nesyri and Mateo Retegui.

However, the rest of the day’s matches changed the picture. Toney scored a brace in Al Ahli’s 4-1 win over Al Khaleej to move to 13 goals, while his teammate Francisco Trincao, Al Ittihad’s George Ilenikhena and Al Hilal’s Gabriel Martinelli all moved past Ronaldo, reaching six tallies. Retegui also found the net for Al Qadsiah to move up to seven.

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Ronaldo will get a chance to climb back up the scoring chart when Al Nassr host Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Oct. 29. Before that, however, the team has a continental date to take care of.

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That match comes on Oct. 26, when Al Nassr welcome Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. The Saudi side will look to keep its winning run going in the competition after beating Neftchi Fargona 3-1 in its last outing.

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The Golden Boot race is far from settled, but it is Toney who has taken control. The Al Ahli striker leads the chart with 13 goals in nine matches, six clear of Mateo Retegui and Youssef En-Nesyri, while Ronaldo is among a crowded group on five goals, listed 13th. This is how the scoring chart looks after the day’s matches:

PlayerTeamGoals
1. Ivan ToneyAl Ahli13
2. Mateo ReteguiAl Qadsiah7
3. Youssef En-NesyriAl Ittihad7
4. Francisco TrincaoAl Ahli6
5. George IlenikhenaAl Ittihad6
6. Gabriel MartinelliAl Hilal6
7. Julian QuiñonesAl Qadsiah5
8. Sergej Milinkovic-SavicAl Hilal5
9. Tijjani ReijndersAl Qadsiah5
10. Alexandre LacazetteNeom5

Among the new names in the top six, Martinelli’s numbers stand out the most. The Al Hilal winger has scored six goals in just six matches, a rate of one per game that no other player in the top 10 comes close to matching. With Toney in a league of his own and a pack of strikers closing in, Ronaldo will need a hot streak to climb back into the conversation in the Golden Boot race.

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Cristiano Ronaldo falls further behind in the SPL scoring chart as Ivan Toney leads Al Ahli with a brace

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