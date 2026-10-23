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Cristiano Ronaldo shows his true colors with selfless post-game gesture as Al-Nassr teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan reveals captain’s unseen impact

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Abdullah Al-Hamdan (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Abdullah Al-Hamdan (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Abdullah Al-Hamdan shared a memorable moment after Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly, offering a glimpse into the relationship between the Portuguese superstar and his Saudi teammate. While the result strengthened Al-Nassr’s position in the Saudi Pro League title race, an unexpected moment after the final whistle drew attention to Ronaldo’s influence beyond his goals.

Al-Nassr had to work for the three points despite taking an early lead, with Al-Hamdan making an immediate impact and Al-Faisaly threatening to fight back in the second half. However, the match’s most heartwarming moment came after the action had ended, when Ronaldo made a decision that surprised supporters and left his teammate with a special memory.

Al-Hamdan justified his place in Ange Postecoglou’s starting lineup by opening the scoring in the fourth minute, firing a low shot from outside the box. The Saudi forward made the most of his opportunity in an attack featuring stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

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Ronaldo then doubled the team’s lead in the 49th minute, heading home Felix’s free-kick delivery for his 982nd career goal. However, Al-Faisaly threatened a comeback when Theo Bongonda pulled one back in the 66th minute with a header from Mohammad Al-Shanqiti’s cross. Angelo Gabriel restored Al-Nassr’s two-goal advantage in the 79th minute with a composed finish from outside the box, sealing a 3-1 victory.

The result took the Saudi giant to 25 points and temporarily to the top of the league, while Al-Hamdan impressed with a goal and an assist for Angelo’s decisive strike. His overall contribution made him one of the standout performers in a match that required Al-Nassr to withstand a determined challenge.

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Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo makes classy gesture that surprises his teammate

The biggest surprise came after the final whistle, when Ronaldo was named Man of the Match but chose to hand the award to Al-Hamdan instead. The Al-Nassr captain personally presented the trophy to the Saudi forward and posed for photographs with him, recognizing his teammate’s contribution to the victory.

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The gesture quickly attracted attention among supporters, many of whom praised Ronaldo for sharing the individual recognition rather than keeping it for himself. For Al-Hamdan, receiving the award from one of football’s most celebrated players made an already memorable performance even more meaningful.

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Al-Hamdan singles out what makes Ronaldo a legend

Speaking to Thmanyah after the match, Al-Hamdan explained what playing alongside Ronaldo meant to him. “It is a great honor for me to be alongside a legend of the legends of football, and I hope this will be a motivation for me to offer more,” he said.

ronaldo Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Al-Hamdan also highlighted the example Ronaldo sets for younger players, pointing to the Portuguese forward’s influence both during matches and away from the pitch. “He is a great player, he produces strong levels on and off the pitch, and we learn a lot from him. He is also keen to teach the young players before the senior ones, and I hope we can achieve things together that please the Al-Nassr fans.”

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