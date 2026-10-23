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Cristiano Ronaldo sent indirect reminder about Portugal role as ex-international teammate Rui Patricio explains when it is time to make way

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Rui Patricio (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Rui Patricio (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal has become a talking point following his recent disciplinary sanction, but a former teammate’s comments have added another layer of intrigue to the debate. Rui Patricio, who once stood alongside Ronaldo as one of Portugal’s most experienced internationals, has offered a blunt explanation of when a player must accept that his time as a starter is over.

Although Patricio did not mention Ronaldo by name, his remarks about stepping aside for the next generation have drawn attention given the uncertainty surrounding the veteran forward’s international situation. The timing has raised questions about whether the former goalkeeper’s message carries a wider significance for Portugal’s captain.

Ronaldo’s relationship with the national team has come under intense scrutiny following his departure from the training camp in Copenhagen on September 30, 2026. The incident followed a reported disagreement with Jesus over playing time after Ronaldo was left on the bench against Norway.

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On October 19, the Portuguese Football Federation handed the 41-year-old a 30-day suspension and a €255 ($286) fine for his unauthorized departure. The Al-Nassr sueprstar acknowledged the incident and apologized to his teammates and supporters, while the suspension was backdated so that it would expire before the Selecao’s next international fixtures in November.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

Despite the controversy, the 41-year-old veteran has previously indicated that he intends to continue playing for Portugal while he believes he can contribute. He remains the national team’s all-time leading scorer, with 146 international goals in 234 appearances, and his eventual return will depend on selection and the relationship with the coaching staff.

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Rui Patricio reflects on losing his Portugal starting place

Patricio, Portugal’s former first-choice goalkeeper and a key figure in the country’s Euro 2016 triumph, discussed how he accepted losing his starting position to Diogo Costa. Speaking on A Bola’s 90+3 show, he explained that he viewed the transition as a natural part of soccer rather than something to resent. “I stopped playing so that Diogo Costa could play. When we realize this, it’s not worth sulking,” Patricio said.

The former goalkeeper also recalled how former shot-stopper Eduardo had supported him earlier in his own international career, setting an example he wanted to follow. “When Diogo became the starter, I told him to give his best and that we were there for him,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of supporting teammates even when personal circumstances change.

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The message behind Patricio’s comments

Patricio’s reflections underline his belief that every player eventually has to accept a changing role as younger talent emerges. He explained that the same transition would eventually happen to Costa, reinforcing his view that international soccer operates through successive generations. “One day Diogo will stop playing and another goalkeeper will take over. When we understand that, there’s no point in sulking and complaining,” Patricio said during the interview.

ronaldo rui patricio

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal talks with teammate Rui Patricio

Although the 38-year-old goalkeeper did not explicitly direct his comments at Ronaldo, the timing has encouraged some observers to draw parallels between the two former teammates. Patricio accepted losing his place to a younger goalkeeper, while Ronaldo’s recent dispute with Portugal’s coaching staff has raised questions about how he will respond to a reduced role.

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s circumstances are more complicated because of his status as Portugal’s captain and one of the most influential players in soccer history. Nevertheless, Patricio’s comments have renewed the debate over whether even the greatest players must eventually accept that their responsibilities and minutes can change.

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