Thibaut Courtois uses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to defend Vinicius Junior amid form struggles

Thibaut Courtois has come to the defense of Vinicius Junior, and he did it by naming two of the greatest players in history. After Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the Belgian goalkeeper said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only players he knows who perform at their best every season, and that even they faced criticism.

Courtois spoke to the media in the mixed zone at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was asked about Vinicius’ dip in form. “I think he’s searching for his best form, and I’m confident he’ll find it with the support of the team and the fans,” he said. “In my opinion, he played a good match. I saw him create chances and pose a threat, but sometimes things don’t go as planned”.

The goalkeeper then used Ronaldo and Messi as an example. “As for players who consistently perform at their best season after season, I only know two: Cristiano and Messi,” Courtois said. “I’ve seen them at their peak year after year, yet even these two, among the greatest in history, have faced criticism at certain points”.

Courtois also stressed that Vinicius has carried a heavy workload, saying the Brazilian has been playing almost every match for nine years. “That’s why we have to help him find that best version,” he said, adding that Vinicius is the first person who wants to be happy and perform at his best.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

A difficult season start for Vinicius

Vinicius has only one goal this season, and it came in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in LaLiga, a match in which he also added an assist. Since then, he has gone nine games without scoring: six in LaLiga and three in the Champions League.

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The Brazilian has contributed three assists in LaLiga, against Real Sociedad, Malaga and Rayo, but he has not recorded a goal or an assist in any of his three Champions League appearances.

His season took another turn when he was sent off against Villarreal for pulling an opponent’s hair, just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute. The moment of indiscipline led to a four-match ban that has already cost him the game against Sevilla.

The suspension will also keep him out of El Clasico against Barcelona on Oct. 25, as well as the matches against Racing Santander and Valencia. It has made Vinicius a target of criticism, and his return to LaLiga will not come until the match against Celta on Nov. 21.

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