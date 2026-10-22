Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Thibaut Courtois uses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to defend Vinicius Junior amid form struggles

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Vinicius Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thibaut Courtois has come to the defense of Vinicius Junior, and he did it by naming two of the greatest players in history. After Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the Belgian goalkeeper said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only players he knows who perform at their best every season, and that even they faced criticism.

Courtois spoke to the media in the mixed zone at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was asked about Vinicius’ dip in form. “I think he’s searching for his best form, and I’m confident he’ll find it with the support of the team and the fans,” he said. “In my opinion, he played a good match. I saw him create chances and pose a threat, but sometimes things don’t go as planned”.

The goalkeeper then used Ronaldo and Messi as an example. “As for players who consistently perform at their best season after season, I only know two: Cristiano and Messi,” Courtois said. “I’ve seen them at their peak year after year, yet even these two, among the greatest in history, have faced criticism at certain points.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Courtois also stressed that Vinicius has carried a heavy workload, saying the Brazilian has been playing almost every match for nine years. “That’s why we have to help him find that best version,” he said, adding that Vinicius is the first person who wants to be happy and perform at his best.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

A difficult season start for Vinicius

Vinicius has only one goal this season, and it came in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in LaLiga, a match in which he also added an assist. Since then, he has gone nine games without scoring: six in LaLiga and three in the Champions League.

Advertisement
Jose Mourinho reveals the one thing he would have changed about Vinicius’ Real Madrid career

see also

Jose Mourinho reveals the one thing he would have changed about Vinicius’ Real Madrid career

The Brazilian has contributed three assists in LaLiga, against Real Sociedad, Malaga and Rayo, but he has not recorded a goal or an assist in any of his three Champions League appearances.

His season took another turn when he was sent off against Villarreal for pulling an opponent’s hair, just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute. The moment of indiscipline led to a four-match ban that has already cost him the game against Sevilla.

The suspension will also keep him out of El Clasico against Barcelona on Oct. 25, as well as the matches against Racing Santander and Valencia. It has made Vinicius a target of criticism, and his return to LaLiga will not come until the match against Celta on Nov. 21.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s 2009 record revisited as Nico Paz becomes youngest Argentine to achieve UEFA Champions League milestone

Lionel Messi’s 2009 record revisited as Nico Paz becomes youngest Argentine to achieve UEFA Champions League milestone

The Como midfielder delivered a memorable performance against Manchester United, producing a night of individual brilliance that revived comparisons with his legendary compatriot and brought an impressive piece of Champions League history back into focus.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in another major battle as Saudi Pro League star’s salary and net worth hit astonishing levels

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in another major battle as Saudi Pro League star’s salary and net worth hit astonishing levels

The Al-Nassr forward continues to generate extraordinary income at 41, with his latest financial achievement highlighting how his influence extends far beyond the pitch.

Lionel Messi sends emotional message to Barcelona fans during return to Spain

Lionel Messi sends emotional message to Barcelona fans during return to Spain

Lionel Messi spoke about his love for Barcelona in Oviedo ahead of the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 season leads Lionel Messi by a huge margin in Ballon d’Or of All Time vote

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 season leads Lionel Messi by a huge margin in Ballon d’Or of All Time vote

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 season leads Lionel Messi by a huge margin in the Ballon d’Or of All Time fan vote.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo